NFL Rumors: After Andrew Luck’s Retirement, Growing Movement Calls On Team To Give Colin Kaepernick A Chance

The Indianapolis Colts suddenly have a quarterback opening, and the internet has an idea on who should fill the spot — Colin Kaepernick.

Shortly after news broke that quarterback Andrew Luck was retiring from the NFL, many fans and pundits alike called on the Colts to take a look at the former NFL quarterback who has been out of the league since his national anthem protest sparked leaguewide controversy. Kaepernick recently sued the NFL claiming that owners were colluding to keep him out of the league, ultimately settling for an undisclosed sum, but has repeatedly said he wants to return.

Though Kaepernick hasn’t been on an NFL roster since leaving the San Francisco 49ers, he has made it known he’s ready to come back whenever there is an opening. That could be now, as the Colts suddenly have a need to fill their quarterback position following Luck’s retirement. The team is reportedly planning to move ahead with former backup Jacoby Brissett as the starter, a role he has taken on in Luck’s absence before, but behind Brissett are only the unproven Chad Kelly and Phillip Walker.

It’s not clear if Kaepernick is on the team’s radar. CBS Sports broke down the veteran quarterbacks who might be available to the Colts either in free agency or through a trade, identifying Eli Manning, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Case Keenum, and a number of others not named Colin Kaepernick.

But there is a growing sentiment among fans and football pundits for the Colts to give Kaepernick another chance in the NFL. Many took to Twitter to call on the team to sign Kaepernick, who is still seen as one of the most talented free agents despite his time away from the NFL.

Colin Kaepernick reading the Andrew Luck news thinking he gettin a call pic.twitter.com/qNToA8tu0g — Rev. Eric Dunn (@ericvdunn) August 25, 2019

Colts should hire Kaepernick immediately — JAGJAGUWAR (@jagjaguwar) August 25, 2019

There are others advocating for Kaepernick’s return to the NFL outside of the Colts. As Sports Illustrated noted, an injury to Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton prompted safety Eric Reid to suggest that the Panthers give a look at his former 49ers teammate. Reid was one of the first to join Kaepernick in his national anthem protest and also joined in the collusion lawsuit against the NFL. Though Newton’s injury is not believed to be serious, Reid said the team would be wise to give a look at Kaepernick as insurance against any more serious injuries.

5am. 5 days a week. For 3 years. Still Ready. pic.twitter.com/AGczejA1rM — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) August 7, 2019

Whatever happens, Kaepernick is ready for a return. Earlier this month, he tweeted a short video showing the intense workouts he still goes through to stay in game-ready shape. Even if the Colts and the Panthers don’t choose to hire him, hopefully, he’ll be back in the league soon.