Taylor Swift Praises Miley Cyrus & Pets Amid Custody Talks With Liam Hemsworth

Swift called Cyrus and her love for animals 'phenomenal' during an appearance on SiriusXM.

Taylor Swift had nothing but love for fellow recording artist Miley Cyrus as the singer introduced her hit song “Mother’s Daughter” on SiriusXM’s “Weekend Countdown” Saturday, as heard in this video posted to Twitter following Swift’s appearance on the show.

Swift appeared on the weekly SiriusXM music countdown following the release of her seventh studio album, Lover, which she released on Friday.

The “Cruel Summer” singer also offered praise to other artists as she joined the satellite radio show’s music countdown. According to a tweet, Swift praised fans decision to rank Shawn Mendes’ “If I Can’t Have You” as the No. 1 song on the countdown.

But Swift took things further in complimenting fellow singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus, and she took particular aim at Cyrus’ love for her pets.

“Miley Cyrus is known for loving her pets,” Swift said. “She has nine dogs, three cats, and one pig, which I think is phenomenal. She’s got a literal farm in her house.”

Swift, who many not quite have a farm in her house, acknowledged that she can relate – at least a little – to Cyrus’ love of furry creatures.

“I have three cats now so I understand what it’s like to feel like you have this herd of animals,” Swift continued. “I love that Miley likes to adopt animals. I love that she loves her animals,” Swift said before tossing to Cyrus’ song on the countdown.

While it could be a coincidence that Swift chose to hone in Cyrus’ love for animals, it does come at a relevant time for the singer who once famously sung around on a wrecking ball. According to a report from TMZ, Cyrus’ ex Liam Hemsworth will let her keep all of their shared animals as the couple files for divorce. Per TMZ, Hemsworth could petition for custody of the animals in court, but the actor decided to let Cyrus keep them.

Miley Cyrus Will Keep Pets in Liam Hemsworth Divorce https://t.co/Wg0jcYaVKJ — TMZ (@TMZ) August 23, 2019

Loading...

That article claims that Cyrus and Hemsworth shared 7 dogs, 2 horses, 2 mini horses, 3 cats, and a pig, which doesn’t exactly match the figures Swift gave on SiriusXM. Either way, Cyrus has long been open about her love for animals. She even dedicated her 2015 album, Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz, to her past animals.

Cyrus’ song “Mother’s Daughter” was No. 24 on the show’s countdown. The 26-year-old singer released the song as part of her six-track EP titled “SHE IS COMING” in May of this year. Following her split from Hemsworth earlier this month, the singer quickly turned a single called “Slide Away,” which fans have speculated is about the former Disney actress’ split from her husband.

Cyrus and Swift may share a love for animals, but the pair actually has a little more in common. Both Swift and Cryus have recorded music in both the country and pop genres. Swift released her latest album, a pop record on August 23, though the album does contained a country-tinged Dixie Chicks collaboration about the singer’s mother’s battle with cancer called “Soon You’ll Get Better.” Cyrus’ last full-length studio album Younger Now, which spawned singles “Mailbu” and “Younger Now,” also had a country tinge.