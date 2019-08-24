Lizzo Blasts Donald Trump, Becomes ‘Friends’ With Barack Obama On Twitter

The "Truth Hurts" singer said she wouldn't cast a vote for Trump, but was elated to find out that Obama had endorsed her popular song.

Blame it on her “Juice,” but Lizzo is not a fan of current President Donald Trump, though she is a fan of former President Barack Obama, and the two shared a moment that transcended social media platforms on Saturday.

The 44th president took to his Facebook page over the weekend to share a list of songs that he and his wife, former First Lady Michelle Obama, have been listening to this summer as the season winds to a close.

Obama shared 44 songs, some of which include “Señorita” by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus, “Boo’d Up” by Ella Mai, as well as songs by Beyoncé, SZA, Mac Miller and Frank Sinatra.

But it was his inclusion of one song in particular that had the singer and flutist gushing over the former president on social media — her hit “Juice” was ranked by the former president as No. 6.

The president’s list had come just hours after Lizzo, whose given name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, had tweeted about her experience casting her ballot for the former president in 2008. Lizzo told her followers that she would not be supporting the current president’s bid for re-election.

“The first President I could ever vote for was Obama,” Lizzo tweeted Saturday. “I was so proud of my right to vote and I will never take it for granted. I love us. I’m not sure who I’m voting for yet, but it for damn sure isn’t Trump.”

Not long after her tweet, Obama sent out his list of 44 songs. Lizzo then told her nearly 729 thousand followers on the social media platform that she and the former president were now friends.

I TWEETED THIS AT 10:26AM AND ONE HOUR LATER PRESIDENT @BarackObama TWEETED ABOUT ME!!! WE’RE FRIENDS NOW I DONT MAKE THE RULES!!! pic.twitter.com/9KLGkjBp6J — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) August 24, 2019

Loading...

In another tweet, the “Truth Hurts” singer seemed to be unable to handle the news that the former president and first lady listened to her song.

Fans of the singer were loving the interaction. Some even tweeted back at her, telling her that she should run for office. Other took to their Twitter profiles to tell the singer, who is from Detroit, that the interaction between the former president and the hit maker was the collaboration they needed.

The 31-year-old has blasted into the pop music scene this year, though notably, many of her current hits –including “Truth Hurts” and “Good As Hell” — were releases from past years. The singer put out a full-length album last April called Cuz I Love You, which spawned the Obama-favorite “Juice.”