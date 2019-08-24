‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Monday, August 26: Bill Vows Revenge

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, August 26 reveal that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) puts family first. Dollar Bill still has some influential connections and intends on using them to his advantage. The media mogul is hell-bent on making Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) pay for her crimes, per She Knows Soaps.

Bill recently held his granddaughter for the first time. Although he had previously met the child, he did not know that she was actually his granddaughter. When he stopped by the cabin with Katie Logan (Heather Tom) and Will Spencer (Finnegan George), Dollar Bill only had eyes for his newest grandchild. He wanted to hold Liam Spencer’s (Scott Clifton) little girl. B&B viewers noted that the baby seemed to be content as her grandfather held and cuddled her. He promised her that her father would take good care of her.

Of course, Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) has also been instrumental in helping to heal Liam and Bill’s relationship. Not too long ago, Liam wanted nothing to do with his father. However, the baby and her curious journey have brought them back together again. Liam admitted that he needed his father, while Bill confessed that Beth’s “death” had been a difficult time for him.

Bill will make a promise that he intends to keep. He will vow that Flo will pay for her crimes against Liam and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). It appears as if he will use his contacts to make sure that Flo gets what she deserves. Bill wants her to suffer as she made his son suffer during all the months that he thought that Beth had died.

The Inquisitr hints that the old Bill may make a comeback. In fact, he has already told Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) to find out who the presiding officer in this case will be. It appears as if Bill may want to ensure that Flo gets her just desserts.

In the meantime, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) will visit her daughter in jail. While Bill wants Flo to stay there for the rest of her life, Shauna will feel as if she needs to get her daughter out of there as soon as possible. However, she doesn’t have the money or influence to make it happen. So, she will turn to her friend, Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer), for help.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.