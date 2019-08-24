‘B&B’ Recap For Friday, August 23: Thomas Falls Off A Cliff After A Struggle With Hope & Brooke

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Friday, August 23 features an irate Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). He yelled at his son, Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri), and blamed him for Hope Logan’s (Annika Noelle) decision to leave him. Douglas told his father that he misses the “old daddy” and opined that he was different now. Suddenly, Thomas seemed to soften and apologized to his son. He admitted that he was wrong and that he had forgotten what was important.

However, Thomas’ repentant attitude did not last long, per She Knows Soaps. When the little boy realized that his father missed Hope, he offered him some information about her whereabouts. Thomas told Douglas that he wanted to fix their family with Hope. When Amelia (Nicola Posener) arrived to take the little boy home, he told her that his father was on his way to see Hope at the cliff house.

At the Logan estate, Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) wanted her husband to search for Thomas. She reckoned that Thomas was a loose cannon and that he might hurt Hope. Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) brushed off his wife’s concerns.

Hope entered the living room and told them that she was going to the cliff house. She needed to collect Beth Spencer’s (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) things while Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) was out. She told them that she had called Thomas to tell him that she would be filing for an annulment. Both Brooke and Ridge felt that Thomas did not take the news well.

Looking to see what happens on Monday’s episode of #BoldandBeautiful like… pic.twitter.com/eCFAASV2dH — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 23, 2019

When Amelia arrived with Douglas, she showed them where Thomas had been staying. Ridge immediately tried to get hold of his son, while Brooke immediately left for the cliff house.

At Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) house, Hope was going through Beth’s things when Thomas arrived. They argued about the annulment. Thomas then grabbed Hope, but she managed to escape and ran outside. He caught up with her and took her by her wrists. Thomas then told his wife that he had never meant to hurt her. However, when Brooke arrived, all she saw was that Hope was in Thomas’ clutches. She rushed over and pulled Hope away from him. Thomas then stumbled and fell off the cliff.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.