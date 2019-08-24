Friday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap: Chelsea And Sharon Bond

The Young and the Restless recap for Friday, August 23 state Chelsea and Adam chat while Victor puts Michael on notice before Michael arrests Chloe. Plus, Sharon and Chelsea compare exes.

Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Adam (Mark Grossman) left the dive bar after they saw Adam (Mark Grossman) and Sharon (Sharon Case) hug. Nick and Sharon stayed, and she told him that she wasn’t trying to make a move. However, Nick informed Sharon that he and Chelsea are not together. They discussed reconnecting before Nick and Sharon talked about Rey (Jordi Vilasuso).

Meanwhile, Chelsea and Adam returned to his penthouse and discussed if what they witnessed between Nick and Sharon bugged them. Chelsea noticed that Adam cares for Sharon. Then, Chelsea accused Adam of believing that everything revolved around him, and she advised Adam to stop trying to control and manipulate people. She pointed out that Adam will never find love doing that.

Later, Chelsea and Sharon talked at Crimson Lights, and they bickered over Adam and Nick and their men-filled pasts. Sharon pointed out that she still has a scar from what Chelsea did to her before she left town. Chelsea told Sharon that Adam saw her and Nick hugging, and it seemed to hurt Adam. Then Chelsea felt that Sharon has stronger feelings for the younger Newman brother than she’s admitting.

Also at Crimson Lights, Lauren (Tracey Bregman) told Micheal (Christian LeBlanc) how proud she is of him becoming District Attorney. Then Victor (Eric Braeden) arrived and asked Michael his plans for the new job. Michael said that he would follow the letter of the law. Victor let Michael know that Adam threatened his family and told Michael he better be on the right side of the impending war. After Victor left, Lauren worried about Victor’s threat, but Michael shrugged it off. At the station, Rey congratulated Michael for getting the warrant. Later, Rey led Michael to the suspect, and Kevin (Greg Rikaart) punched Michael for arresting Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson).

Earlier, Arturo (Jason Canela) talked to Rey before he left. Once again, Arturo apologized, and Rey agreed to try to work on things. Celeste (Eva LaRue) said that someday Rey would find happiness, and Arturo agreed. Then Arturo left to return to Maimi.

At Chancellor Park, Nick visited Christian (Alex Wilson), and Victor showed up. The two planned dinner at the Ranch, and Adam watched from afar. Victor noticed Adam and made him leave. The Inquisitr reported that soon Adam and Nick would learn who receives custody of Christian. Also at the park, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) told Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) how much Theo (Tyler Johnson) bothered her.