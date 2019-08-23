‘The Bachelor’ Spoilers: Peter Weber Reportedly Taking The Lead In Battle To Score 2020 Gig

ABC does not need to make a formal announcement regarding their pick for the upcoming season of The Bachelor quite yet, but a new report suggests that the decision may essentially be made. Filming for the 2020 season that premieres in January will start filming in early-September and it seems likely that the network’s pick will be revealed during the upcoming Bachelor in Paradise reunion show.

While The Bachelor lead for this 2020 season could be a guy from the current run of Bachelor in Paradise, spoilers hint that it’s someone else who is now the most likely gentleman to get the nod. Hannah Brown had some great guys on her run of The Bachelorette this last spring, and according to E! Online, pilot Peter Weber is now the dominant frontrunner.

According to the media outlet, Peter is the “standout option” in ABC’s eyes. While The Bachelor shortlist reportedly still includes Mike Johnson, Tyler Cameron, and BIP suitor Derek Peth, producers seem to be focusing on Weber per an insider for the show.

“Pete was always the first pick but producers wanted to see how Paradise went with Mike. They love him but aren’t sure if he is ready to carry a whole show.”

Apparently, producers have considered Peter to be their top pick since Hannah’s finale of The Bachelorette. While runner-up Tyler Cameron may well have been the initial frontrunner, he immediately jumped into a romance with supermodel Gigi Hadid.

As The Inquisitr recently shared, insiders said that this quick romance with Gigi reportedly pushed Tyler to the bottom of this supposed shortlist. Tyler and Gigi continue to be spotted out-and-about together, so it would seem he’s not particularly interested in The Bachelor gig anyway.

When it comes to Mike, he has already been eliminated on Bachelor in Paradise. He didn’t really connect with any of the ladies and as a result, his “journey” within the franchise didn’t really progress. Unlike Colton Underwood and Nick Viall, who went on to be The Bachelor after doing BIP, Mike seems to have faded away now to an extent.

The producers could certainly throw out a surprise pick, as they have been known to do in past seasons. However, the buzz is that a film crew has already been spotted in Peter’s area of California doing some filming. That doesn’t mean that ABC couldn’t make a last-minute change here, but it doesn’t necessarily seem likely in this case.

If Peter Weber is The Bachelor this winter, viewers can surely expect a wild season and plenty of windmill jokes. Additional spoilers should be emerging about ABC’s decision soon, and everybody will be anxious to see these rumors nailed down.