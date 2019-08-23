Ruth Bader Ginsburg Offered Organs By Twitter Users After Another Bout With Cancer

'I hereby donate all of my ribs and organs to Ruth Bader Ginsburg,' journalist Lauren Duca tweeted.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had recently undergone further cancer treatment. Reacting to that report, some Twitter followers said they are willing to donate organs to the Supreme Court justice.

The 86-year-old Supreme Court justice completed a round of radiation therapy that began on August 5 at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York, according to a report from NPR.

The treatment for cancer found on her pancreas was received on an outpatient basis, a situation announced by the nation’s highest court on Friday.

Doctors at the New York-based hospital said that following treatment, Ginsburg showed no signs of cancer anywhere else in her body. The Supreme Court justice underwent surgery for lung cancer at the end of last year, and has been open about battles with the disease several times over the past two decades, per NPR.

Following news of the popular justice, who is known for having one of the court’s more liberal voices, Twitter users flocked to the social media website to share well wishes for the oldest Supreme Court justice.

“I wonder when cancer is going to get the hint that it’s not going to bring Ruth Bader Ginsburg down,” one person commented on Twitter, seemingly referencing Ginsburg’s several successful battles with the disease.

With her health in mind, some Twitter users took things a step further by offering to give their organs to Ginsburg.

One user tweeted a GIF of Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games. The GIF was of a scene in which she volunteers to play in place of her sister in the competition that gives the series its name

“I volunteer,” Lawrence as Everdeen famously said, which can be seen in the attached GIF.

“Me lining up to give my internal organs to Ruth Bader Ginsburg,” the Twitter user wrote, using the #NotoriousRBG hashtag.

She wasn’t the only one to make the offer to Ginsburg, either. Journalist and popular Twitter personality Lauren Duca also offered up parts of her body to Ginsburg.

At 86, Ginsburg is just about five years older than fellow court member Stephen Breyer, who, like Ginsburg, was appointed to the Supreme Court during President Clinton’s administration.

Loading...

Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch, who are the most recent additions to the court and have been appointed by President Trump during his first term in office, are both in their 50s.

The other members on the court fall between the Trump-appointed justices and the ones appointed by Clinton.

I hereby donate all of my ribs and organs to Ruth Bader Ginsburg — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) November 8, 2018

Ginsburg has said she planned to serve on the Supreme Court as long as she is able to at “full steam,” per the SCOTUS blog.