P.K. Subban Proposed To Lindsey Vonn With An Emerald Engagement Ring

Olympic skiing champion Lindsey Vonn is engaged to P.K. Subban, her long-time beau. The couple shared the news via their Instagram accounts on Friday and the professional hockey player reportedly proposed with a gorgeous emerald ring.

According to Vogue, P.K. knew he wanted to go with something different in terms of an engagement ring. He noted that Lindsey’s favorite color is green and that her birthstone is an emerald. Given that, earlier this month, he went to XIV Karats in Beverly Hills to get the ring he wanted for Lindsey.

P.K., 30, explained that he decided to propose at their home and he wanted it to be something that was personal to the two of them. While he decided to propose at home, he also knew that Lindsey, 34, would want to be dressed nicely, rather than casually in pajamas or something of that nature. It seems that everything worked out perfectly, as she had a business meeting that day and he dropped down on one knee once she returned home.

Apparently, Lindsey was not expecting the proposal. She said that she was shocked when P.K. got down on one knee, surrounded by their dogs, to ask her to marry him. The Olympian said they had never talked about engagement rings, but she loved what he chose.

It doesn’t sound as if the two will rush to make wedding plans. They are working on moving to New Jersey and Lindsey wants to take some time to enjoy her new engagement. Lindsey does say, however, that she’s already decided she wants to wear something green for the reception.

Lindsey also noted that she has been married before, so she wants to take her time heading down that road again. People details that she was married to fellow skier Thomas Vonn for four years, but the two split in 2011.

Lindsey went on to date golfer Tiger Woods for some time after her divorce. As Us Weekly shared after their split, the two first connected at a charity event in April 2012. They started quietly dating that fall, denying rumors regarding their relationship, and went public in March 2013.

In May 2015, Lindsey shared via her Facebook page that she and Tiger had ended their relationship. The Olympian later dated Kenan Smith, an assistant coach in the NFL for a while.

Lindsey Vonn and P.K. Subban went public with their romance in June 2018 at the CMT Music Awards, although there had been rumors swirling about the coupling for a while before that. Now, they are ready to take things to the next level and fans will be anxious to see photos of that emerald engagement ring.