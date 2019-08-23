D23 Expo 2019: Disney Makes Huge Announcements For Epcot Transformation – Moana, Future World, And More

The transformation of Epcot is certainly going to be massive over the next few years.

Every two years, Disney fans come together and await all of the big news that will come out of the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California. The biggest news of 2019 will come on Saturday and Sunday, but the announcements already started on Thursday evening and they’re quite huge. More details were revealed about the new Star Wars-themed hotel, the Marvel-themed land heading to California, and the almost total transformation at Walt Disney World.

A couple of years ago, The Walt Disney Company revealed that Epcot would undergo changes that would mix the best of both worlds. Not only would the future continue to be the focus of the theme park, but some of the retro and old-school favorites of the past would return (in some fashion) to please everyone.

Some parts of the transformation have already started as the Leave A Legacy monuments have been removed at the front of the park. The entrance of Epcot is going to become a welcoming place with lush landscapes that lead guests into the future.

While some of the changes have been known for some time, details were often scarce, but that has changed. On Thursday evening, lots of information was released regarding Epcot’s face-lift and it includes some amazing new happenings.

To kick off this weekend’s #D23Expo, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Bob Chapek shared exciting news from Anaheim last night as a preview of what’s to come this weekend! https://t.co/q21DvbCELX pic.twitter.com/n8ssPJQvu5 — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) August 23, 2019

The Disney Parks Blog revealed that one of the biggest changes is the first-ever attraction themed after Moana. Yes, the “Journey of Water” will be inspired by the popular character and it will let guests interact with “magical, living water in a beautiful and inspiring setting.”

This new attraction will be a walkthrough adventure. It will join the Guardians of the Galaxy roller coaster and Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure as additions to Epcot. Exact opening dates have not yet been announced, but they are all expected to debut sometime in the next two years.

Beginning in October, guests will be able to keep up with all the advancements and new happenings in the Odyssey Events Pavilion. “Walt Disney Imagineering presents the Epcot Experience” will allow everyone to see what is on the way and how the park will continue to advance.

As the next couple of years go by, Epcot is going to see the loss of Innoventions West, the creation of a brand new/old fountain, and so much more. Walt Disney World’s second theme park is getting a lot of well-deserved and overdue love. Epcot purists will love the return of old-school feelings while everyone will be able to enjoy the new additions.