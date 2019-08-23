WWE News: Couple Splits After Months Of Dating

It’s been a week of ups and downs for WWE’s most popular real-life couples. On the upside, The Inquisitr reported that Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins have cemented their romance with an engagement. On the other end of the spectrum, however, another couple’s relationship appears to have reached its finale.

As reported by WrestleTalk, Cathy Kelley took to Twitter to announce that she’s “very single.” We can only assume that this means the backstage interviewer and digital media host has broken up with her boyfriend — and NXT superstar — Velveteen Dream. Kelley and Dream have reportedly been dating since April of this year.

If Kelley’s tweet was her way of trying to attract a new potential suitor, she doesn’t have far to look. Several of her followers replied by declaring their interest in becoming romantically involved with the announcer.

On top of that, her colleague Renee Young reshared the tweet with the caption, “Slide into these DM’s y’all.”

Due to the lighthearted nature of the social media posts, it would appear as if no one is taking the breakup all that seriously.

At the time of this writing, Dream has yet to comment on the situation. If Kelley’s tweet is anything to go by, though, their relationship is clearly over, and there’s not a lot more that can be said about the situation unless either party decides to explain the reasoning behind the breakup.

This isn’t the first time Kelley has been in the news for a reported relationship with a WWE star. As documented by The Sportster, prior to dating Dream, she was rumored to have been in a relationship with Finn Balor.

The pair attended the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony together back in 2018 and were allegedly spotted in public together at other times, which incited speculation that they were together. Their supposed breakup, however, happened under the radar.

Earlier this year, “The Demon” confirmed that he’s in a relationship with FOX Sports host Veronica “Vero” Rodriguez. As noted by Sportskeeda, the pair teased their relationship while at a soccer game, followed by pictures of them together appearing on social media.