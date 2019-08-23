Taylor Swift Drops ‘Lover’ Album With 18 Personal Songs Drawing On Vivid Experiences

Taylor Swift anounced that her seventh studio album, Lover, has finally dropped. The record is now on offer after weeks of high anticipation and daily bits of information about the 18 different songs that make up this new musical effort.

The celebrated singer-songwriter uploaded news of her freshest album yet, talking about Lover on Instagram.

“[Lover] is very much a celebration of love, in all its complexity, coziness, and chaos. It’s the first album of mine that I’ve ever owned, and I couldn’t be more proud. I’m so excited that Lover is out NOW.”

The new album appears to be a new beginning for Taylor, who talked to Vogue earlier this year about Lover. She shared the idea that all the songs combined represent “a love letter to love, in all of its maddening, passionate, exciting, enchanting, horrific, tragic, wonderful glory.”

After spelling out all the colorful adjectives attached to the album, Taylor admitted in the Vogue interview that Lover might very well be her favorite album to date.

A brand new review of Lover from Rolling Stone appeared right around midnight on August 23, her official release date and time. In the review, the music source really got to the heart of the album’s matter.

Nick Catucci, the writer of the critique, called the record “fittingly, evolutionary rather than revolutionary,” while stating that the new offering “feels like an epiphany.”

Catucci said the music is “free and unhurried, governed by no one concept or outlook.” He said this sort of substance from Taylor represents the artist at her “most liberated” as she enjoys a bit of the freedom.”

Lover is obviously more personalized than any of Taylor’s previous albums. She covers all kinds of topics, from cancer and nationism, to sexism and, of course, love.

Consider “Soon You’ll Get Better,” her anthem featuring the Dixie Chicks. The intense emotions that emerge from Taylor on this cut regarding her mother’s cancer diagnosis have been triggered to the extreme.

Indeed, the superstar is willing to say exactly how she feels about the sad situation as she delivers this dramatic song and it haunting harmonies. Like so many others who know loved ones suffering from this horrible disease, Taylor shows how very scared she is to lose the very person who gave her life.

Also consider the 18th and final song on Lover. The haunting ballad, “Daylight,” finishes the prolific artist’s latest effort by finally relaying that, after years of searching, she has finally found love — real, true, love.

And with that, Taylor Swift has definitely come to a time in her life when she not only knows, but actually understands something she once found to be incredibly illusive. Talk about that feel-good feeling called love, delivered in song and experienced in real life, too.