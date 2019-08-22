‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Fireworks For Nick And Chelsea

Shocking new The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Chelsea makes a move to take things to the next level with Nick.

Before Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) fled Genoa City last year, she and Nick (Joshua Morrow) had a life together, and they were engaged to get married. Now that she’s back, those feelings remain. Although Adam (Mark Grossman) begged Chelsea to move in with him and live their life as a family with Connor (Judah Mackey), she keeps refusing Adam. Instead, Chelsea moved in with Nick, and now Connor lives there, too.

According to a report from The Inquisitr, the judge awards Nick custody of Christian (Alex Wilson), which leaves Adam out in the cold as far as both his boys are concerned. Adam demanded full custody of Connor, but Chelsea wasn’t interested in that. Now Nick, Chelsea, Connor, and Christian will live at Nick’s, and he appreciates their reunion after all this time.

Joshua Morrow discussed the unexpected storyline recently with Soap Opera Digest. Although Nick is willing to be friends with Chelsea, she moves things forward in a surprising way after they are all settled back together under one roof, and Nick is not sad about that.

“Nick fell deeply in love with this woman, and then she left. Because of that, there were things left unsaid and unresolved between them. After he dealt with the heartache and anger, he still loves her,” Morrow admitted.

However, Nick left all the romantic stuff entirely up to Chelsea. After all, she found out that Adam is still alive, and she lost Calvin recently, so Chelsea’s life is chaotic. Nick has stood beside her as support since her return.

After they get their boys settled on Christian’s first night back, Chelsea and Nick relax together, and she shocks Nick with a passionate kiss. That reignites their flame, and they spend the night together.

“It’s been a long time coming, but after they’ve dealt with this first round of Adam, I think Chelsea feels comfortable enough to take that initial first step. Wherever it goes from there, who knows? There’s always a lot of questions where these two are involved,” Morrow said.

Of course, Adam made a vow to destroy Victor (Eric Braeden) and the rest of the Newman family, so this moment will likely not lead to a happily ever after for Nick and Chelsea, but at least for a brief moment, they seem content.