Kelly Clarkson Reunites With Original ‘American Idol’ Judges On New Talk Show

Kelly Clarkson will reunite with the original set of American Idol judges during what promises to be a fun-filled walk down memory lane on her new talk series The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Paula Abdul, Randy Jackson, and Simon Cowell will appear as a trio to help the first American Idol winner usher in the inaugural season of her talk series, set to debut this fall on NBC. The three judges were in part, the reason the singer and waitress from Texas rose through the ranks to be crowned the first winner of the then-fledgling talk show in 2002.

People Magazine confirmed the news.

“Just seeing how she’s done as an artist and now how she’s progressed on TV. She is the most loyal, nice person, I mean genuinely,” said Clarkson’s longtime friend Simon Cowell to People of the singer’s superstar status.

“She is how she is off-camera as she is on-camera,” Simon remarked. He then applauded Kelly for being smart in the fickle world of show business, stating that she knows exactly what she is doing in her career and what works and doesn’t work for her as an artist.

American Idol's Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul & Randy Jackson Will Reunite on Kelly Clarkson's Show https://t.co/uihBdjVxBv — People (@people) August 21, 2019

Simon then stated that American Idol wouldn’t be the juggernaut it is today if Kelly didn’t win the show’s first season. He stated that the show was “lucky” they found Kelly during the audition process and that without her win he wouldn’t be “standing here today.”

The singer revealed her plans for this new phase of her career during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Kelly is hopeful that viewers will find her series to feel like a familiar and happy place they would want to spend an hour of their day watching.

Since that first news dropped, Kelly has kept up an open dialogue with fans about all the hard work it takes to create a talk show, taking them on backstage tours via Instagram and allowing them an inside look at the prep work it has taken to bring her vision to life.

Loading...

As if her plate was not already full enough with the launch of her talk show, the mother of two and stepmother of two with husband Brandon Blackstock will also continue work as a coach on The Voice where she will assist singing hopefuls in their quest for superstardom alongside Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and John Legend.

Kelly is three-time Grammy winner. All eight of her studio albums have reached the Top 3 in the U.S., and her most recent album, Meaning of Life, peaked at No. 2 reported Deadline.

The Kelly Clarkson Show will debut Sept. 9 on NBC.