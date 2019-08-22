Friday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Shocking Tragedy Strikes When Thomas Confronts Hope

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, August 23, reveals that tragedy will strike when Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) confronts Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). The designer is determined that nobody will have Hope if he can’t have her, but it appears as if he is in for a shock of his own, per Highlight Hollywood.

Hope recently called Thomas to let him know that she is ending their marriage. She approached Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) with the request because she no longer wanted to be married to the designer. Justin assured her that Thomas would not be able to contest the annulment.

But it appears that Thomas won’t accept the fact that Hope wants to move on with her life. As he told Vincent Walker (Joe LoCicero), “She is my wife.” He is determined to keep his vows of “till death do us part,” and will go to see Hope at the cliff house.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video shows that he will barge into Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) home and frighten Hope. She knows that he is a dangerous man and could harm her because he is acting irrationally. She is also unprepared for a fight and is at a distinct disadvantage.

This marriage is about to be over. What do you think Thomas will do next? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/bax8cLVA7P — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 21, 2019

In the meantime, Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) discovered that Thomas was on his way to Hope. Although they learn the news separately, both of them will race to the cliff house. Brooke previously expressed her concern about her daughter’s safety to her husband. She knows that Thomas is a dangerous man and that he will lash out at Hope after hearing about the annulment.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Hope will be in danger. Although she previously told Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) that she is not afraid of Thomas, she may quickly change her tune. Up until this point, she has only seen the nice side of the designer. Hope is about to experience the full wrath of a man who has been rejected in love.

It appears as if there may be a confrontation between Thomas and Hope. Hope is still mad that he kept Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) from her, while Thomas is angry that she did not even give him a chance to explain his side of the story. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that one of them will leave the cliff house on a stretcher.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.