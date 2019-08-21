Kristen Doute Reunites With Tom Sandoval, Applauds Ex For Being Supportive And Says She Loves Him

Kristen Doute's ex supported her at a recent clothing event.

Kristen Doute is happy to be back on good terms with her former boyfriend, Tom Sandoval.

Days ago, after showcasing her T-shirt line, James Mae and Co., at an event in Los Angeles, the Vanderpump Rules star took to her Instagram page, where she shared a photo of herself and Sandoval, who was proudly wearing one of her T-shirt creations.

“The first [picture] I’ve posted of just the two of us in 5 years. He [and Ariana Madix] are always so supportive of my ventures. Love ya, T!” Doute wrote in the caption of her photo.

While Sandoval didn’t share any thoughts in the comments section of the post, his longtime girlfriend, Ariana Madix, whom he purchased a new home with earlier this year, told Doute she loved her as well and noted that she was very proud of what she’s accomplished.

As fans of Vanderpump Rules well know, Doute and Sandoval were dating when the series first began in 2013. However, after facing major turmoil and allegations of cheating during Season 2, the couple called it quits and Sandoval moved on with Madix ahead of Season 3.

Because Doute previously believed Sandoval had cheated on her with Madix, which both parties denied, she and Madix butted heads frequently throughout the seasons that followed the debut of their romance. However, during the show’s seventh season, things between them took a major turn and today, the two women are actually close friends.

“It’s kind of surreal. I never thought that would happen. It’s kind of crazy. They are pretty chummy. They text each other. They hang out. They actually like each other,” Sandoval explained of their relationship during an interview with Bravo TV’s The Daily Dish in March. “I feel like they’ve both come a long way.”

In 2018, prior to the start of production on Vanderpump Rules Season 7, Doute opened up about her friendship with Madix and admitted to being confused by just how much she truly likes her co-star.

“I feel like I’m going through something right now because we’re like tweeting each other now. She’s unblocked me, that’s a step in the right direction,” she explained to Us Weekly magazine at the time.

Doute also said that she was trying not to get too excited about her then-new friendship with Madix because she didn’t want to get hurt if Madix decided that a friendship between them wasn’t a good idea.

Vanderpump Rules Season 8 is expected to air on Bravo TV sometime later this year.