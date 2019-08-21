Larsa Pippen Shuts Down Rumors That She’s Dating Kendall Jenner’s Ex, Ben Simmons

Larsa Pippen sparked dating rumors with NBA star Ben Simmons this week, and the internet went wild.

TMZ reported that Larsa, who is the estranged wife of NBA legend Scottie Pippen, was allegedly spotted with Ben at a nightclub on Monday. Of course, this would be scandalous because Ben used to date Kendall Jenner, and Larsa is best friends with Kendall’s older sisters, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian.

Sources had claimed that Pippen and Simmons looked coupled up during a night out at The Highlight Room. The pair also reportedly left within minutes of one another, igniting rumors that they may be hooking up.

Another reason this would be shocking to fans and the Kardashian-Jenner family is due to the recent drama with Kylie Jenner’s former best friend, Jordyn Woods.

As many fans will remember, Jordyn hooked up with Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, while they were still together. The situation created a media firestorm and a falling out between Woods and the Kardashian-Jenner crew.

However, Larsa set the record straight on Instagram saying that she is absolutely not dating or hooking up with Ben, claiming that she would never mess around with an ex-boyfriend of a close family friend.

“I never even saw him, let alone left with him. He dated my bff’s sister and I would never,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, Larsa Pippen was slammed in the comments section of the post, with fans bashing her looks, behavior, and relationship history.

“Some 50 year old w/ 4 kids at home is going to night clubs…say hello to today’s mother,” one critic wrote.

“Welcome to Los Angeles,” another replied to the comment.

“Didn’t they divorce?” one fan asked of Larsa and Scottie. “She kept his money, house, and last name.”

In addition, this isn’t the first time that Larsa has been accused of going after one of the Kardashian sisters’ men. Back in April, The Inquisitr reported that Pippen was allegedly seen getting flirty with Kim’s ex-husband, Kris Humphries.

According to Us Weekly, Pippen and Humphries ran into each other at a music festival and were seen chatting it up at the event.

A source told the outlet that Larsa was playing with her hair and was also seen standing close to Kris during their conversation. However, Pippen denied those rumors as well.

“The convo lasted all of 3 min. He told me he’s known Scottie since he was 14 and he loves him and I said so do I,” Larsa wrote on Instagram, via the Daily Mail.

It seems that fans are quick to jump to the conclusion that Larsa Pippen is after the Kardashian-Jenners’ leftovers.