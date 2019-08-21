Sharna Burgess Is Not On ‘DWTS’ Season 28, Teases ‘Everything Happens For A Reason’

The Season 28 Dancing with the Stars cast was announced Wednesday morning and many fans were surprised to learn that Sharna Burgess would not be returning this fall as a pro dancer. She won last fall with partner Bobby Bones, and it’s definitely unusual not to see a winning pro return the following season. After the announcement, Sharna took to her Facebook page to address the news.

As Sharna notes in her Facebook post, she’s been with Dancing with the Stars for nine years now. She explains that she is quite sad not to be back and that she will greatly miss being with everybody. At the same time, she says that she has exciting things in the works and she feels that everything happens for a reason.

Burgess went on to praise the fans, her fellow DWTS crew, and her previous 12 partners. Sharna said she will be watching this fall and she ended her lengthy post with a kiss emoji.

Sharna did not go into great detail about what led up to the decision that she would not be a pro this fall on Dancing with the Stars. For those reading between the lines, however, it could probably be interpreted that this wasn’t her decision. It also sounds like she is essentially saying goodbye to the show for good.

However, a number of pro dancers have left and returned after a bit of a break, so the same could happen with Sharna too. For example, Cheryl Burke has taken time away from Dancing with the Stars here and there, but now she’s back and fans are thrilled. As The Inquisitr recently noted, Peta Murgatroyd is also back this season after taking a couple of seasons off after having her son.

Burgess first joined Dancing with the Stars in Season 16 when she was paired with comedian Andy Dick. She participated in every season since then, coming in second three times with partners Josh Norman, James Hinchcliffe, and Nick Carter. She also generated a lot of buzz with partners Charlie White, Noah Galloway, and Bonner Bolton.

Loading...

What comes next for Sharna Burgess? She recently was a judge on the Australian version of DWTS and she had a blast doing that. She’s frequently talked via her social media pages about embracing the past year as an opportunity for great personal growth and it seems she is ready to embrace new challenges.

Dancing with the Stars fans are definitely disappointed that Sharness Burgess is not going to be paired with a celebrity this fall. However, the DWTS veteran does seem to have some fantastic things in the works and people will be anxious to learn more once she is ready to share details.