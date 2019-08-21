Miley Cyrus Reportedly ‘Isn’t Trying To Hurt Liam Hemsworth’ With Kaitlynn Carter PDA

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s split came as a shock to many of their fans, but even more shocking is that the singer seems to have already moved on with Brody Jenner’s ex Kaitlynn Carter.

According to People Magazine, Miley and Liam announced their decision to split earlier this month, and only moments later, photos of Cyrus and Carter kissing hit the internet.

However, the PDA wasn’t meant to make Hemsworth sad, mad or jealous, according to reports. Sources claim that Cyrus is simply being herself and living life on her own terms, despite her estranged husband’s feelings.

One insider says that Miley “isn’t trying to hurt” Liam with her behavior, and that her new song, “Slide Away,” is her revealing to her fans her thoughts and feelings on the split.

“Her song was her way of telling her story without having to say anything at all. She isn’t trying to bash him, but she wants to be able to share what she’s been going through,” said the source.

Others sources claim that Miley is currently focused on herself and her career at this time as she’s making headlines for her split with Liam and her budding new romance with Kaitlynn, whom she’s reportedly been friends with for years.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter’s first PDA session was snapped by paparazzi while the two women were in Lake Como, Italy together. However, their second came in a more public place, per Page Six.

One source tells the outlet that Cyrus and Carter were spotted at the trendy West Hollywood Soho House on Friday night, and that they weren’t trying to hide their relationship at all.

The insider claims that women were putting on quite the display for all to see as they flaunted their romance.

“They were obsessed with each other. They couldn’t keep their hands off each other. They were kissing and making out everywhere. In the bathroom, at the bar, in the middle of the floor. There’s no question they’re together,” the informant dished.

All the while, sources tell The Sun that Liam is heartbroken over the end of his marriage and was sad to see the photos of Miley and Kaitlynn getting close so soon after their split.

Apart from confirming the split, both Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have stayed quiet about their breakup and will likely continue to do so.