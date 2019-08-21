NBA Rumors: Bucks Could Trade Three Players To Mavericks For Tim Hardaway Jr., ‘Bleacher Report’ Suggests

Does trading for Tim Hardaway Jr. make sense for the Milwaukee Bucks?

Despite losing Malcolm Brogdon in the 2019 NBA free agency period, the Milwaukee Bucks remain as one of the top favorites to dominate the Eastern Conference in the 2019-20 NBA season. That isn’t surprising at all as the Bucks still have four of the core players — Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez, Khris Middleton, and Eric Bledsoe — that helped them finish with the best win-loss record last season and reach the Eastern Conference Finals.

However, to further strengthen their chance of contending for an NBA championship, the Bucks should continue to find ways to address some of the issues on their roster. According to Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report, the Bucks should consider adding another player that could help ease the load on Giannis Antetokoumpo’s shoulders on the offensive end of the floor, especially when the real battle begins in the postseason. Buckley suggested that the Bucks could target Tim Hardaway Jr. of the Dallas Mavericks before the February NBA trade deadline.

“After ranking fourth in offensive efficiency last season, they struggled with consistency around Giannis Antetokounmpo in the playoffs. Khris Middleton averaged fewer points per game on worse shooting, while Brook Lopez and Eric Bledsoe morphed into sub-30 percent three-point shooters. Not to mention the shallower roster after the offseason departures of Malcolm Brogdon and Nikola Mirotic. Hardaway wouldn’t erase that concern, but he’d be another ignitable option to throw at the problem. He averaged at least 17 points and two triples per game in each of the last two seasons. Only 15 other players can say the same.”

Dallas Mavericks injury updates. See the latest on Kristaps Porzingis, J.J. Barea, and Tim Hardaway Jr. here. #MFFL #Mavs https://t.co/s9mdcKvWj8 — The Smoking Cuban (@thesmokingcuban) August 16, 2019

In the proposed trade deal by Bleacher Report, the Bucks will be sending a trade package including George Hill, Ersan Ilyasova, and Donte DiVincenzo to the Mavericks in exchange for Tim Hardaway Jr. The Bucks and the Mavericks will have to wait until mid-December to make the deal since Hill just signed a new contract in the 2019 NBA free agency period. However, if the trade becomes a reality, it will not only be beneficial for the Bucks, but also for the Mavericks.

In exchange for Hardaway, the Mavericks would be acquiring two veterans in Hill and Ilyasova that could help them return to the Western Conference Playoffs in the 2019-20 NBA season. Though he is already 33, Hill is still capable of taking the responsibility as the Mavericks starting point guard, while Ilyasova would give Dallas a veteran big man who has the ability to stretch the floor. By acquiring DiVincenzo, the Mavericks would be adding another young and promising talent that fits the timeline of franchise cornerstones Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis.