Larry King Files For Divorce From Wife Shawn

Larry King has filed for divorce from his seventh wife, Shawn. TMZ reported that the talk show host filed papers in Los Angeles Superior Court, seeking to end the couple’s long marriage.

Although the news was shared on Tuesday from multiple sources, Larry actually claims he separated from Shawn on June 6, 2019 after 21 years and 9 months of marriage, according to documents recently obtained by The Blast.

“‘He checked the box for “irreconcilable differences,” but doesn’t mention anything about a prenuptial agreement between the two, nor does he make any requests in the support department.”

This is not the first time Larry has filed for divorce from the former Shawn Southwick. Actually, both parties did so on April 14, 2010, according to CBS News. They later reconciled.

The couple had an unusual start to their marital ties. Shawn reportedly wed Larry is his hospital room. He was preparing for surgery to clear a clogged blood vessel in his heart. He suffered another medical setback of this nature the past April, states The Blast.

Larry had scheduled a procedure but was struck by an angina “and went to the hospital early to be examined. His doctor successfully performed the angioplasty and inserted stents to reopen the previous bypass from 1987,” according to his representative.

Both Larry and Shawn have reportedly strayed during the more than two decades they are married.

Larry allegedly had an affair with Shawn’s sibling, Shannon Engemann. This allegation was denied by the 85-year-old talk show host but in 1995 he did admit to have done some flirting with his sister-in-law, according to Radar Online.

“I never made love to her.”

Meanwhile, Shawn was rumored to have had an affair with their kid’s former Little League baseball coach, Hector Penate, according to Fox News.

Shawn denied the rumors. Nevertheless, Penate claimed to have slept with the talk show host’s wife in their marital bed during a rendezvous back in 2007.

“We had sex in Larry’s bed — a lot,” Penate said. “I had sex with Shawn while Larry was on TV. Our sex life was real good.”

Larry had two sons with Shawn. Chance was born March 9, 1999, and Cannon was born May 22, 2000. He is seeking joint custody of their boys.

Although Shawn was his seventh wife, King was actually married eight times. In 1962, he divorced Alene Aknis but then remarried her in 1967, divorcing her for good in 1972.

In fact, Larry King is tied with Elizabeth Taylor for number of marriages. That said, Shawn was known to brag about the pair’s marital longevity. On their 10th wedding anniversary, she reportedly remarked that she was King’s “only [wife] to have lasted into the two digits,” according to ABC News via The New York Daily News.