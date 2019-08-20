WWE News: Former Champion Almost Loses Finger In Gruesome Freak Accident

The former champion was almost one digit short while filming a scene for '9-1-1.'

When WWE superstars are not in the ring or are taking time away from the action, they need to make sure that their career isn’t hampered. Whatever they may do in their free time is something to take into consideration to make sure they don’t suffer an injury or hurt their professional life. One former champion is currently out of the ring and has been working on some TV work, but that side job almost ended up costing her a finger.

Former Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey hasn’t been seen in WWE since losing her belt at WrestleMania 35. Everyone knew she would be taking some time away for a while and stepping out of the ring, but she is certainly staying busy.

Unfortunately, that busy work caused her some serious injuries that were almost life-altering.

Rousey is a recurring character on the FOX drama 9-1-1 and has been filming for the show’s upcoming third season. Last week, Rousey was on the set and filming a scene in Mexico when she went to slam a door shut as called for in the script, but it took a bad turn.

As reported by TMZ, Rousey didn’t slam the door shut normally. She was a “little over-exuberant” and slammed it shut on her finger. At first, she didn’t realize had bad it was as she’s used to working through pain with her UFC and WWE experience.

Below is a pic she posted on Instagram, and it shows just how close she came to actually losing a portion of her finger. It’s a pretty gruesome-looking injury, so proceed with caution.

Once she was able to look down and see what had happened, Rousey realized just how serious it was.

Ronda Rousey actually injured two fingers in the freak accident, her middle and ring fingers. The ring finger has a fractured tip, but the middle finger was broken and the tendon was nearly severed, which required a bolt and some screws to fix it in a San Diego hospital.

In true Rousey fashion, she had herself fixed up at the hospital and went back to work on the set of 9-1-1 the very next day. No one can ever say that she doesn’t live up to her title of “Baddest Woman on the Planet.”

At WrestleMania 35, Becky Lynch defeated Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey to win both the Raw and SmackDown Women’s Championships. Since that day in early April, Rousey has not been seen in WWE, but she’s had plenty to do with all of the extra time she has had. Unfortunately, those extra jobs and projects led to her almost losing one of her fingers, but she certainly isn’t letting it slow her down.