‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice Is At Odds With Cousin Kathy Wakile Ahead Of Season 10

Teresa Giudice's cousin doesn't want to waste her time trying to reconcile.

Teresa Giudice and Kathy Wakile are still at odds, years after Wakile’s exit from The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

During an interview with Hollywood Life on August 19, Wakile offered an update on her relationship with her cousin, whose husband is currently facing a deportation, and admitted that while she hoped to reconcile with the mother of four in the past, she is no longer willing to waste her time on something that will likely never happen.

“[Teresa] made her position quite clear,” Wakile explained. “I’ve made my position quite clear, that I’d try and, my life is very full, and so I’m not going to waste my time with trying to make something work that isn’t going to work.”

Giudice has been starring on The Real Housewives of New Jersey since Season 1 and was joined by Wakile and her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, during the show’s third season. However, while Giudice and Gorga have remained on the show for the past several years, Wakile left her full-time role on the series after Season 5 and left the show for good after appearing in a guest role during Seasons 6 and 7.

While Wakile and her husband, Richie Wakile, spent tons of time with Giudice and her husband, Joe Giudice, when they were both featured on the series, Wakile is no longer in touch with Giudice and Richie is no longer in touch with Joe.

As for how she believes Giudice is doing as her husband faces a looming deportation back to Italy, Wakile said she couldn’t really speculate about the thoughts of Giudice because they aren’t speaking. That said, Wakile said that from the outside looking in, Giudice “seems to be doing fine.”

“Whatever you see out there is what I see. I don’t check in. That chapter seems like it’s closed, and I’m doing other things. My children and my husband and my family keeps me pretty busy,” Wakile added.

As fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey will recall, Giudice slammed her cousin years ago by suggesting she chose to “cut the cancer out” after she was released from prison in 2015 and suggested that Wakile had never reached out to her during her time in prison.

“I’m glad that we got closure,” Guide said. “I’m done. I’ve just reached my breaking point, I’ve had enough.”

Giudice and her co-stars are expected to return to Bravo TV for The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 10 later this year.