Following Alleged Fight With Fiancée, ‘Teen Mom 2’ Dad Javi Marroquin Shares Post About ‘Losing Everything’

Following reports that Javi Marroquin and his fiancée, Lauren Comeau, had an explosive fight over the weekend that resulted in the police being called to their home, Us Weekly reports that the Teen Mom 2 dad posted a quote online about “losing everything.”

“If you ever feel like you’re losing everything, remember that trees lose their leaves every year and they still stand tall and wait for better days to come,” was handwritten on a whiteboard and posted to Javi’s Instagram Story on Monday.

The image was posted before reports came out about the alleged fight between the couple. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the explosive fight reportedly took place over the weekend while the couple had friends over for a get together. A source spoke to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, the site that broke the story, and claimed that the couple fight “constantly.”

“They fight constantly, but this one was really bad. Something major went down.”

There are no details about what may have caused the fight, and neither Javi nor Lauren have spoken out about the reports circulating. Lauren did take to her Instagram to delete several photos of her and Javi together. She also unfollowed him on the social media site. Javi, however, hasn’t deleted any photos.

Javi was introduced to viewers on Teen Mom 2 when he started dating Kailyn Lowry. The couple married in 2012 and had one child together, a son named Lincoln. The two tried to make their relationship work, but they ended up divorcing in 2017. At that time, Kail moved on and had a son with another man, and Javi moved on with Briana DeJesus, who also appears on Teen Mom 2. The relationship with Briana was short-lived and following their split, Javi and Lauren started dating and announced their pregnancy soon after.

While Javi and Lauren have remained quiet about the alleged fight, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, Javi’s ex-wife, Kailyn, spoke out to Us Weekly. However, she didn’t say too much in her comment.

“Even though I’ve said things in the past, it’s not my place to comment on their relationship or issues. I wish him the best whether they’re together or not.”

Although Javi has appeared on Teen Mom 2 in the past, he reportedly did not film for the new season of the show. The new season is set to premiere on MTV on Tuesday, September 10. Fans will be able to catch up with Kailyn Lowry and the rest of the cast when the show returns.