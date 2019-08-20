‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Season 5 Episode 11 Preview: Alicia Continues To Hunt For The Person Decorating Trees

Morgan and Al hit a roadblock as Wes comes into contact with the main group.

While Episode 10 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead only dealt with a small group of the survivors, Episode 11 will broaden its horizon as other characters are touched upon.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 5 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

The last episode of Fear the Walking Dead saw Morgan (Lennie James), Grace (Karen David), and Dwight (Austin Amelio) head to a mall in order to help a stranded survivor. By the end of the episode, Morgan reveals that he is going to search out Althea (Maggie Grace) in the next episode. However, if Morgan was hoping to avoid danger with Althea, the synopsis for Episode 11 reveals this not to be the case.

The synopsis for Episode 11 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 5, as quoted by CarterMatt, is below.

“As Alicia struggles to find her new role in the convoy, she’s drawn to mysterious artwork; a simple scouting trip is derailed when she and Strand are thrust into a conflict between desperate survivors; Morgan and Al hit a roadblock.”

Besides Morgan and Al’s conflict, AMC has also revealed that Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) and Victor Strand’s (Colman Domingo) adventures will also be explored further in Episode 11 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 5.

In Episode 9, Alicia revealed that she would like to search out the person who has been painting images and beautiful messages on trees. So, it comes as no surprise that Episode 11 will delve further into Alicia’s attempt to discover the identity of this person. Dubbed “Picasso” by Strand, a new clip for Episode 11 sees Alicia and Strand discussing her mission.

Van Redin / AMC

As they discuss why Alicia is so desperate to find out more about this person, a voice is heard over the radio. After some careful questioning, it is discovered that the person contacting them is Wes (Colby Hollman). As previously reported by The Inquisitr, this new character was introduced in Episode 9 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 and may not be entirely trustworthy.

A second teaser clip for the upcoming episode of Fear the Walking Dead also shows some tantalizing snippets of what else fans can expect to see in Episode 11, according to Fansided blog Undead Walking. While it is unclear as to everything that is going on, a new tree with a different image is shown, while the conflict between Wes and an unidentified character is also explored.

In addition, a quick glimpse of someone being buried is also featured. The meaning of all these things remains to be seen, though, and viewers will just have to tune into the next episode to find out more.

You can view the clips for Episode 11 of Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead below.

Loading...

As yet, no new images detailing Episode 11 of Fear the Walking Dead Season have been officially released.

Season 5 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead returns on August 25 at 9 p.m.