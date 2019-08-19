Cops Reportedly Called To ‘Teen Mom 2’ Couple Javi Marroquin And Lauren Comeau’s Home After Explosive Fight

It looks like there is trouble in paradise for another Teen Mom couple. According to a report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau allegedly got into an explosive fight over the weekend that resulted in police being called to their home.

According to the report, the couple had a get together at their home over the weekend with some friends. Reportedly, a fight broke out between the recently engaged couple that ended when police officers were called to diffuse the situation. However, no arrests were made and no one was removed from the home following the call. The fight was reportedly only verbal, not physical.

A source spoke to The Ashley about the alleged fight.

“They fight constantly, but this one was really bad. Something major went down.”

No other details about the fight were available and neither Lauren nor Javi have addressed the rumors on social media. However, The Ashley pointed out that Lauren unfollowed her fiancé on Instagram. Not only that, but she also deleted multiple photos of herself and Javi from her Instagram page.

Javi proposed to Lauren back in June. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Javi detailed the proposal and admitted that it wasn’t planned. However, he took the ring “just in case” and ended up proposing to her. The two had not shared their wedding plans.

The couple welcomed their first son together, Eli, in November 2018. Eli is Lauren’s only child while Javi shares son Lincoln with Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry. Lauren appeared on the last season of Teen Mom 2 and while she tried to make friends with Kail, that didn’t quite work out. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kailyn explained why she and Lauren would “never be friends” and revealed why she would be friends with Vee Torres, who is married to Kailyn’s ex Jo Rivera.

“We are adults now. I will not be friends with [Lauren]. I will be cordial with her…but Vee and I grew up together. We did this whole parenting thing together.”

The new season of Teen Mom 2 is set to air on MTV starting next month. However, it doesn’t appear that Javi and Lauren will be featured on the new season. According to an earlier report from The Inquisitr, Javi didn’t want to film because he allegedly didn’t want his gym to be associated with the show.

Fans can tune in to the all-new season of Teen Mom 2 next month when it moves from Monday nights to Tuesday nights. The new season will premiere September 10 on MTV.