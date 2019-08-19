WWE Rumors: ‘Monday Night Raw’ Tag Team Members Confirm Contract Expiry Date Amid Backstage Heat Allegations

Since the rise of All Elite Wrestling earlier this year, WWE has been aggressively making attempts to re-sign performers on expiring contracts, including wrestlers who were barely seen on television prior to the announcement of their new deals. If this trend continues, two members of a Monday Night Raw tag team/faction could be among the next lower- to mid-card wrestlers in the company to sign a new contract with WWE shortly before their existing deals expire. That is, however, assuming separate rumors of backstage issues involving one of these faction members turn out to be false.

As reported by WrestlingNews.co, Lucha House Party member Kalisto took to Twitter on Monday, where he shared a post that simply included the words “10 months” and a hashtag indicating that he will become a free agent after that timeframe has passed. This was followed up by a tweet from teammate Gran Metalik, who replied to Kalisto with the words “me too carnal,” seemingly confirming that his contract is also due to expire sometime in June 2020.

Lince Dorado – the third member of Lucha House Party – has yet to chime in and comment on his teammates’ apparent confirmation of their contract expiry dates.

According to WrestlingNews.co, both Kalisto and Metalik are in a “favorable position” as they could easily become highly sought-after free agents if they choose to let their contracts run out next summer. With AEW’s presence as a formidable rival to WWE and both companies fiercely bidding for free-agent wrestlers, other promotions have also upped the ante in terms of the amount of money offered to would-be signees.

“My guess is that WWE will be making a nice money offer to keep both of them, if they haven’t done so already,” speculated WrestlingNews.co‘s Paul Davis.

Interestingly, Kalisto and Gran Metalik’s tweets were followed up a few hours later by a Twitter post from ProSportsExtra‘s Brad Shepard, who cited an unnamed source and claimed that Kalisto has had “low key heat with all the right people for a while now” and “can’t seem to keep his mouth shut.” Shepard did not provide any information on whether the other members of Lucha House Party have similar backstage issues with WWE officials.

Should the rumors regarding Kalisto’s backstage heat be accurate, that could potentially force WWE to give some pause before re-signing him to a new contract in the coming months. However, Shepard’s claims have yet to be backed up by other WWE insiders as of this writing.