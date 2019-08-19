Prince William Reportedly Dislikes Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Nonconformist Behavior

According to a royal expert, Prince William is not a fan of his brother Prince Harry’s recent behavior, adding that he believes it is detrimental to the family and the monarchy, wrote The Daily Mail.

Ingrid Seward, editor of Majesty magazine, appeared on Channel 5’s documentary William & Harry: Princes At War? on Saturday where she spoke about the Duke of Cambridge’s feelings toward his brother, and how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s attempts to move away from tradition may bother him.

“I would think it might bother William a little bit, because he might see the way that Harry and Meghan do things as being detrimental to the business of the monarchy as a whole.”

As Prince William has honored the royal family’s long-standing traditions with his own family, the editor believes that he is not impressed by Prince Harry’s nonconformist ideals.

Adding that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a way of snubbing protocol, Ingrid commented that “It wasn’t done in a very royal way, or the way we’d come to expect.”

Some of the recent behaviors that have caused tension among the royal family and their fans have centered around the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s requests for privacy after welcoming their first son, Archie, into the world earlier this spring. The couple insisted on a top-secret christening for their son while also refusing to tell the public who his godparents were.

Additionally, Meghan has stirred up controversies among the public in regards to the way she has chosen to parent Archie as well as several occasions in which she has ignored royal protocol while making public appearances. One such occasion was when she attended Wimbledon dressed in jeans, forcing her security detail to ban fans from snapping photos.

Ingrid believes that Harry’s excuse that he’s just a private person is unacceptable from a royal.

“But you cannot be royal and be sixth in line to the throne and be a private person.”

The editor’s beliefs that William is perturbed by his brother’s recent behaviors is corroborated by rumors of a rift between the two brothers that have persisted through the year. The rift was allegedly sparked by William questioning Harry’s decision to marry Meghan so soon after the two began dating.

The royal documentary William & Harry: Princes at War explores the rift between the two brothers, including in-depth interviews with royal reporters and experts.