Kim Kardashian Is Unrecognizable In Bare-Faced & Blemished Paparazzi Photos

Kim Kardashian has been photographed in a rare makeup-free moment. As the Daily Mail reports today, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was spotted last night as she headed to dinner in Santa Monica, California, with husband Kanye West. The newspaper dubbed the KKW Beauty founder “unrecognizable” in a string of photos showing the 38-year-old looking extremely low-key – from her wardrobe to her lack of cosmetics.

Kim was snapped alongside her 42-year-old husband. The mother of four didn’t seem to be hiding from the cameras as she made her way to The Bungalow, although she did appear to have made a statement with her athleisurewear. Kim had opted for a light gray pair of sweatpants that contrasted the slightly darker hues from a hoodie, with chunky sneakers completing the look.

Fans were likely honing in on the makeup mogul’s face, though. The Daily Mail itself noticed some blemishes – the newspaper mentioned them in its report – although Kim’s face wasn’t looking overly blotchy. It was, however, a million miles from the heavily contoured and highlighted finish that appears on the star’s social media accounts. Bare-faced as Kim may have been, she was nonetheless proving that the face usually covered in KKW Beauty products is a naturally beautiful one. The star’s high cheekbones and well-maintained brows were visible, alongside a natural feel to Kim’s long and waved brown hair.

Kim may have a makeup empire to her name, but she will ditch the products from time to time. In fact, the star has admitted that Kanye West prefers her without the warpaint. The Mirror chronicled a quote from Kim back in 2016.

“My husband loves me without make-up so… I would wear make-up 24/7 if I could, but he likes me without it.”

The Ye rapper may have a penchant for his wife’s fresh-faced beauty, but it looks like his opportunities to enjoy it are somewhat rare. Between filming the family’s hit E! show, prepping for photo shoots, and promoting her bestselling KKW Beauty line, Kim rarely comes without the cosmetics that have upped her earnings in past years. Kim’s grip on the cosmetics market now seems stronger than ever, with KKW Beauty recently having branched out from face to body products.

The love of cosmetics seems to be a family-wide deal for the Kardashian-Jenners. Younger sister Kylie Jenner has earned herself $1 billion from her 2015-founded Kylie Cosmetics line, with sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian, plus Kendall Jenner, also being known for their love of makeup. Kendall seems to wear the least makeup, although the 23-year-old does appear blessed by her supermodel genes.

Fans wishing to see more of Kim should follow her social media accounts.