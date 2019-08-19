‘Days Of Our Lives’ Weekly Preview Spoilers: A Party Goes Terribly Wrong

Days of Our Lives weekly spoilers reveal that there will be a huge problem as many of Salem’s residents gather together for a surprise party.

In the weekly preview, Days of Our Lives promises a ton of drama heading into a new week in Salem, and it seems that someone’s life could be in danger.

In the clip, John Black (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) are surprised when they walk into Doug’s Place and see all of the friends and family members there ready to welcome them for a surprise anniversary party.

The couple looked stunned and thrilled as their guests yell out “surprise” while they walk through the door. Meanwhile, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) is seen telling Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) that he needed the party to be drama free. However, it looks like his wish won’t be coming true this week.

The drama will be at an all-time high for many characters. Anna DiMera (Leann Hunley) will be angry when she sees the love of her life, Tony DiMera (Thaao Penghlis), spending time with Nicole, his new wife. They may even get into an argument during the party.

In another scene, Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) is shown standing in front of Susan Banks (Stacy Haiduk) as she pulls at her face and hair, possibly believing that Susan is Kristen DiMera (also Haiduk) in disguise.

John & Marlena’s 33rd Anniversary Party takes some unexpected turns. Watch #DAYS, weekdays on NBC. pic.twitter.com/TPLnAvXvl0 — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) August 16, 2019

However, as Days of Our Lives fans already know, Kristen is hiding behind another face, that of Nicole, whom she has been pretending to be for months now.

Elsewhere, Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) and Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash) are seen kissing, seemingly proving that they do have strong feelings for one another and will likely end up back together despite their recent falling out.

In another clip, John grabs Nicole’s face and seemingly unmasks Kristen, and that sends Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) into a tailspin as his new girlfriend, Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) watches.

In the latest #DAYS, John makes plans to surprise Marlena — not knowing she has the exact same idea!https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/OzNYNMLTdD — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) August 13, 2019

All the while, Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) looks panicked about a situation as he yells out “She’s got a gun,” likely referring to Kristen. “Oh my god,” Brady says in shock and Sarah looks horrified.

Perhaps Kristen will pull the trigger on that gun and shoot someone at the party after she’s outed for her crazy costume. Of course, this will spark tons of questions about where Nicole Walker really is, and if her daughter, Holly Jonas, is actually still alive.

Fans can see all of the drama go down this week on Days of Our Lives.