WWE Rumors: Two Strict Policies Are Actually Hurting Storylines And Holding Superstars Back

Vince McMahon's strict rules and regulations could end up hurting WWE in the long run.

WWE is obviously the biggest and most famous wrestling promotion in the world, and it will take a lot for anyone to overtake them. Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and Impact have tried, but they haven’t been able to do it. The new All Elite Wrestling has a shot, but they’re just getting started. Now, it seems as if something may end up hurting WWE’s ability to stay on top in the future, and it has to do with their own policies and rules.

It is no secret that WWE has rules and policies that they want all superstars to follow, but some of them may seem a bit archaic. Wrestling Observer Radio, by way of Ringside News, is reporting that one particular policy actually has the talent go against storylines and break continuity.

No matter what has happened recently, superstars are to look tough when making their entrance to the ring in WWE. They are not supposed to limp or act injured, or sell any kind of beatdown when heading to the ring, as Vince McMahon wants them doing their “same entrance” each time.

There is no clear indication as to why this has been the standard in professional wrestling for years now, but it is true. If a superstar is taped up or wearing a protective piece of equipment, that is one thing, but no selling invisible injuries.

Another policy that WWE has is one that may actually hurt the company in the long run. As reported by Ringside News, there is only one way of performing and doing things in WWE, and that is how Vince McMahon wants them done.

WWE has their style and playbook that they want wrestlers to go by, and that’s how they always want matches to play out. It doesn’t matter which company you came from before, or where you trained in professional wrestling, your style needs to change to match up that of WWE.

When new superstars are signed by the company, they will be “re-educated” by coaches and trainers to change their style. Due to the fact that it is not possible to change the style of every single superstar signed, this is leaving the door open for the competition.

Of course, there is no guarantee that it will happen, but this could end up helping out promotions such as AEW or ROH. With those companies allowing wrestlers to be their own person and use their own style, that could be what steers them away from signing with WWE when the time comes to make a decision.