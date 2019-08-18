Al Roker Receives An Emotional Surprise From Friends And Family For His 65th Birthday

Beloved weatherman Al Roker got a sweet birthday surprise on the 'Today Show.'

For many, mornings just wouldn’t be the same without the voice of popular weatherman Al Roker. The 64-year-old television personality celebrated 40 years with the Today Show in 2018. Every morning, he informs viewers of “what’s going on in their neck of the woods,” the famous catchphrase he’s used for years. Roker’s been deemed a longtime staple of morning television and is one of the most famous of the Today Show’s morning crew. This week, Roker will be turning 65-years-old. However, the Today Show decided to celebrate a little early.

Last week, Roker’s co-hosts, Dylan Dreyer, Sheinelle Jones, and Craig Melvin, made sure to call attention to Roker’s birthday. Each one of them took a portion of Friday’s show to wish him a happy birthday. In a sweet compilation video, many of Today’s famous faces in addition to those in Roker’s own family made special appearances to wish him a happy birthday. Roker’s longtime Today colleagues Savannah Guthrie, Willie Geist, Lester Holt, Jill Martin, and Carson Daly all made an appearance in the video.

One of Roker’s closest friends and Today colleagues, Hoda Kotb, has been out on maternity leave this past summer since she recently welcomed a newly adopted member of her family, a new baby named Catherine Hope. Kotb and the elder of her two daughters, Haley Joy, both took the time to wish Roker a happy birthday in the touching video clip. By the end of the clip, Roker was all smiles.

Following the video, Roker’s colleagues all came together to join him on set wearing their own pair of his signature bright-colored eyeglasses.

“Thank you all. That is awfully nice. I really appreciate it. You are my other family and I appreciate you all,” a grateful Roker said to those gathered for the celebration.

Roker will officially turn 65-years-old this coming Tuesday. When asked how he felt about this major life milestone, the television host joked about the money he’ll be saving thanks to the senior discount he now qualifies for.

“One one hand, I got my medicare packet. But on the other hand, I’m taking advantage of that senior’s metro card. I’m going to the movies and saving $3.50 a ticket.”

He then blew out the candles on his personalized birthday cake and enjoyed the 65 pieces of bacon gifted to him in honor of his upcoming special day.

In addition to talking about the weather, Roker also covers the hard-hitting news stories going on around the country and always takes time to draw attention to the more positive news.