‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent And Fiance Randall Emmett Enjoy A Getaway, See Her Makeup-Free Photo

Lala Kent recently wrapped filming on 'Vanderpump Rules.'

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett are currently enjoying a weekend getaway in Scottsdale, Arizona.

After wrapping production on the upcoming eighth season of Vanderpump Rules, Kent and Emmett shared photos of themselves enjoying their hotel, and in one Instagram photo shared by Kent, she told her fans and followers that she was in her “truest form” with no makeup or hair extensions.

Around the time that Kent’s photo was shared, her fiancé posted a photo of the two of them together in which Kent was also seen without makeup. As for Emmett, he was spotted representing for her Vanderpump Rules co-stars, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz, by wearing a TomTom hat.

Kent and Emmett began dating one another in 2016 but didn’t go public with their relationship until nearly two years later, after his divorce from former wife Ambyr Childers was finalized. As fans may have heard, Emmett and Childers ended their relationship years prior to the finalization of their divorce.

Emmett and Childers share two daughters, London and Rylee.

Following two years of dating, Emmett proposed to Kent during a trip to Mexico, and now, the couple is planning on tying the knot on April 18, 2020 in Miami, Florida, where Emmett was raised.

Kent and Emmett’s relationship has never been seen on Vanderpump Rules, but earlier this summer, the couple prompted rumors of a potential spinoff series when they were seen standing outside of the offices of the production company that works on Vanderpump Rules. As fans may have seen, Emmett shared a photo of him and Kent at Evolution Media in Los Angeles, and said in the Instagram caption that “the couple that makes moves together stays together!!”

Loading...

Weeks ago on Instagram, Kent shared a photo of her soon-to-be-husband on Instagram and spoke about the man he is.

“I’ve been with this man 3 and half years. We’ve been through hell and back together. He is my soulmate, a part of who I am,” she wrote, according to Life & Style magazine. “He is the love of my life. He is kind, and thoughtful, and everything you want when you’re thinking of your future partner. It is a privilege to be around him.”

“No matter what anyone will ever have to say, this is my boo. This is our life. Rand, I will always protect you. 4.18.2020 I’m locking you down for life,” she added.

Vanderpump Rules Season 8 is expected to air on Bravo TV sometime later this year.