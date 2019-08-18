Brandi Glanville Reveals Which ‘RHOBH’ Cast Members Should Return For Season 10 On Twitter

Which former stars does she want back?

Lisa Vanderpump recently suggested that three of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ current cast members should be fired, including Kyle Richards, Teddi Mellencamp, and Lisa Rinna. Now, Brandi Glanville has weighed in.

After seeing a story shared on Twitter, a fan shared their thoughts on the matter and Glanville responded by revealing which three cast members from the past she thinks should be part of the Season 10 cast.

“Why do we care what [Lisa Vanderpump] thinks? She quit the show. Let’s move forward and bring Taylor Armstrong and Kim Richards and Brandi Glanville back with the cast that didn’t quit,” the fan wrote, according to a report from Showbiz CheatSheet on August 15.

In response, Glanville said she believes the show needs to see the returns of Adrienne Maloof, Eileen Davidson, and Kim Richards.

As fans well know, Vanderpump quit her role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in June after nine seasons. However, she has remained quite vocal about her thoughts on her former co-stars on Twitter for the past several weeks as she continues to accuse them of targeting her with a made-up tale about her leaking stories to the press during the show’s ninth season.

Earlier this week, an insider spoke to Hollywood Life and revealed that while Vanderpump has left the show, she continues to chat about her co-stars’ behavior with fans on Twitter because she’s extremely disappointed in the allegations they made against her and doesn’t want to sit around and let the accusations continue to swirl.

“[Lisa’s] disenchanted with them and the situations they’ve created in general over all of this. It got very out of hand,” the source said. “Until they stop talking about her on social media, she has no intentions of stopping when she feels the need to speak up or defend herself.”

Loading...

According to the report, Vanderpump isn’t just sitting around while talking about her former co-stars. In fact, despite her steady Twitter feed, she’s been quite busy with the opening of her Las Vegas restaurant, the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden, and her many other restaurants throughout Los Angeles, including TomTom, PUMP, SUR Restaurant, and Villa Blanca.

“It’s not worth her energy as she’s trying to get to a better place after dealing with so much drama and turmoil this year,” the insider added.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 is expected to begin production in the coming weeks.