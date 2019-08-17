Donald Trump Reportedly Broke Elton John’s Record At New Hampshire Arena

Although many doubted Donald Trump’s claims that he broke Elton John’s attendance record at the Manchester, New Hampshire arena for his Thursday night campaign rally, Daily Mail reports that the Manchester Fire Marshal’s Office counted 11,500 people entering the building. If true, Trump topped John’s 2004 record of 11,300.

Manchester Deputy Fire Marshal Mitchell Cady claims that in addition to selling out the arena, there was a large crowd of people outside the arena in an overflow area watching the event on TV screens.

“We weren’t counting it, but we estimated probably in the area of 8,000 to 9,000 out front,” Cady said of the outside crowd.

According to Cady, the final inside crowd count of 11,500 might be underestimated considering people that might have snuck in after the count.

“Had some more snuck in during the period when we’re trying to assess the situation and get the door closed, when we’re trying to get everyone through the mags, then maybe it’s ‘11,500-plus.'”

Per The Inquisitr, Trump used his New Hampshire rally to attack Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren. He criticized her history of claiming Native American heritage, despite the fact that a DNA test revealed she was only between 1/64 and 1/1028 Native American.

From Daily Mail: "Sorry Elton John, your record's not still standing: Fire marshal says Donald Trump's boast that he smashed pop star's attendance record at MAGA arena is TRUE" pic.twitter.com/xTmGvLJkih — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 17, 2019

Although Warren apologized, The Hill reports that Trump doesn’t appear ready to let the subject go.

“I did the Pocahontas thing. I hit her really hard and it looked like she was down and out but that was too long ago,” Trump said.

“But don’t worry, we will revive it. It can be revived,” he continued.

Politico reports that Trump also used the rally to praise Republican Al Baldasaro, who once called for Hillary Clinton to be executed by a firing squad. The President said that Baldasaro was a loyal supporter that would never miss his New Hampshire rallies.

“Right from the beginning. I got so tired of looking at him; he’d always be here,” he said.

Back in 2016, Baldasaro said that Clinton is a disgrace, suggesting that she deserves to be shot along with anyone else who commits treason. According to Baldasaro, Clinton’s alleged treason stems from her actions that led to the attack on the U.S. embassy in Benghazi.

CNN reports that Trump also used his New Hampshire appearance to urge the audience to vote for him, suggesting that they have no choice given the economic success the country is experiencing. He made the comments during a week that saw experts warning of an incoming recession and concerns over Trump’s trade war with China.