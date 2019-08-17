‘Big Brother 21’ Week 8 Spoilers: POV Players Chosen

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Big Brother Season 21.

Week 8 may not have played out on television yet, but it’s moving right along in the Big Brother house. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Jackson Michie won the Head of Household (HOH) competition and nominated Christie Murphy and Analyse Talavera for eviction. On Saturday morning local time, the players were chosen for the Power of Veto (POV) competition, which is expected to play out later today.

According to @BB_Update’s Twitter spoiler account, Nick Maccarone, Cliff Hogg, and Holly Allen were chosen to play in the Veto competition. The three will play alongside Michie, Analyse, and Christie. It was also revealed that Christie pulled the “Houseguest’s Choice” chip and selected Nick to play. Cliff and Holly were chosen directly. Many fans were shocked that Nicole Anthony was not selected to play in the Veto yet again, making her the only player this season not to play in a POV.

Although Nick had been telling Christie he would pull her off the block if he won, conversations on the live feeds following the selection ceremony suggested he would take down Analyse. Pulling anyone off the block is risky for Nick since his buddy Tommy will likely go up as a replacement, meaning one of his close allies would be going home on Thursday.

Michie, Holly, and Cliff have all confirmed that they will keep nominations the same if they win. Michie has also noted that he plans on putting Tommy up in anyone’s place, meaning either Analyse or Christie will probably be going home no matter what. Tommy is well-liked in the house and would likely get the votes to stay over either of the women at this point in time. Of course, this is Big Brother, and anything could change over the next few days.

Conversations took a turn after the POV ceremony where Tommy, Christie, and Analyse began questioning Nick and his loyalties. Some of the houseguests have been thinking that Nick threw the slip-and-slide HOH competition on Thursday because he had some sort of a deal with Michie. This cannot be confirmed at this time, because Nick was not caught on the live feeds saying he would throw it, but he did have a conversation where Michie promised to not nominate him if he won.

Big Brother airs every Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday night on CBS.