Anti-Donald Trump Conservatives Are Plotting To ‘Force’ Trump Off The Republican 2020 Ticket, ‘CNBC’ Reports

The 'Never Trump' faction of the Republican Party may be taking active steps to remove Donald Trump from the presidential race.

Even as Republican support for Donald Trump continues to be overwhelming, with the latest Gallup poll showing a whopping 88 percent of Republicans — almost nine out of 10 — approving of Trump, there remains a small faction of Republicans and former Republicans known as “Never Trumpers.” But beyond speaking out against Trump in the media, and on social media, most members of the Never Trump faction have done essentially nothing to stop Trump from winning a second term in 2020.

But that may be about to change — and it appears to be a former Trump loyalist and White House official leading a plot to “force” Trump out of the 2020 presidential race — at least according to a report Friday by CNBC.com.

Earlier on Friday, The Inquisitr reported that 55-year-old former hedge fund founder Anthony “The Mooch” Scaramucci — who served as Trump’s communications director for a brief 11-day stint in July of 2017 — now predicts that Trump will simply drop out of the race for the GOP nomination sometime in March of 2020, even though Trump would appear to be a certain bet to win the Republican nomination.

So far, only former Massachusetts Governor William Weld, as ABC News reported, has declared his candidacy to oppose Trump, and Weld’s bid is considered a long shot to say the least.

Former Donald Trump ally Anthony Scaramucci (pictured) now wants to force Trump out of the 2020 race. Mike Coppola / Getty Images

According to the CNBC revelations, however, Scaramucci has been in contact with one of the most prominent Never Trump conservatives, political commentator and founder of The Weekly Standard magazine, Bill Kristol. In their discussions, Scaramucci has reportedly taken his prediction one step further, as the pair have talked about recruiting a candidate to replace Trump on the Republican ticket.

Kristol, while not providing details, confirmed that he and Scaramucci had the discussions, in a series of text messages exchanged with CNBC reporters. But though Kristol was vague about their plans, in April Kristol revealed that he had a specific candidate in mind to bump Trump from the race, according to an interview with SeaCoastOnline.

That candidate would be former South Carolina governor and Trump adminstration United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley. In fact, the conservative new site Fits News reported, Haley herself. may already be in on the plot with Scaramucci.

Scaramucci, once a seemingly intractable Trump loyalist, has turned against Trump in recent days. Page Six reported earlier this week that the former Trump communications director had his sudden reversal against Trump just days after a dinner with Haley at Harlem restaurant Rao’s in early August.

“Did Nikki Haley recruit the Mooch to ‘the resistance?'” Page Six asked.