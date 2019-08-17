Watch South Africa Vs. Argentina Rugby Stream Live: World Cup Warm-Up Start Time, Preview, Watch Online

After clinching their first major trophy with a Rugby Championship win in Argentina last weekend, South Africa face the Pumas again in a World Cup warm-up.

Last weekend, the South Africa Springboks traveled to Argentina, where they captured their first major international trophy in 10 years. This game saw the Springboks destroy the Pumas, 46-13, behind a pair of tries and five penalties scored by 25-year-old fly-half Handré Pollard, as Rugby Pass reported. Now, one Saturday later, the two teams shall meet again, this time in South Africa, in a match with much less at stake. In fact, both coaches have announced wide-scale changes to the sides that contested the Rugby Championship just seven days ago, as the Springboks and Pumas warm up for next month’s Rugby World Cup, in a match that will stream live from Pretoria.

To find out how to watch the Rugby World Cup warm-up test match pitting South Africa against Argentina stream live, see the information at the bottom of this article. The match kicks off at 4:00 p.m. South Africa Time on Saturday, August 17, at the 51,700-seat Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria, Gauteng, South Africa.

In Argentina, that start time will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, Argentina Time. In Australia, the match gets underway at midnight Eastern Australia Standard Time on Saturday night and 10 p.m. Western. Fans in the United States can catch the Springboks vs. Pumas Rugby World Cup warm-up test match at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday, 7 a.m. PT.

For Argentina, only five players who started last weekend’s match against South Africa will get the nod on Saturday, according to The South African, with Pumas Coach Mario Ledesma keeping captain Pablo Matera, forwards Javier Ortega Desio and Marcos Kremer, and backs Jeronimo de la Fuente and Ramiro Moyano keeping their places in the side.

For the home side, Coach Rassie Erasmus has made five changes, including most notably, bringing back flanker Siya Kolisi from a knee injury that caused Kolisi to miss all three Rugby Championship matches, according to Big News Network. Schalk Brits will get the captain’s armband, making him, at 38-years-and-three-months-old, the second-oldest Springboks skipper as he makes his first start for the ‘Boks since 2008.

Warren Little / Getty Images

To watch a free stream of the South Africa vs. Argentina Saturday 2019 Rugby World Cup warm-up match, access the feed offered by ESPN+, the online subscription service of sports media network ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming network subscription requires a fee of $4.99 per month but also includes a seven-day free trial period, giving fans an opportunity to watch the Springboks-Pumas rugby showdown at no charge.

Loading...

In New Zealand, Sky Go New Zealand will livestream the World Cup warm-up meeting, while in South Africa, the SuperSport network will broadcast and livestream the match.

In Argentina, ESPN Scrum TV has rights to the game. Fans in Australia can watch a livestream via Kayo Sports. Kayo also requires a subscription fee but comes with a 14-day free trial. Foxtel will stream the South Africa vs. Argentina rugby match online in Australia as well.

The game will stream live on Sky Sports Action in the United Kingdom.