Amber Portwood’s Boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, Reportedly Planning To Move Out Of State

Amber Portwood’s estranged boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, is allegedly planning to move back to his home state of California, and leave Indiana behind following the Teen Mom OG star’s arrest.

According to People Magazine, Glennon reportedly filed a notice of intention to relocate his residence from Indiana, where he lived with Portwood, back to Malibu, California, where he originally hails from.

However, it has yet to be determined whether or not Glennon would bring baby James, the son he shares with Portwood, back to California with him.

Glennon filed for sole custody of the little boy just after Portwood was arrested for allegedly physically attacking him while he was holding the baby.

Portwood has been charged with domestic battery, criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon, and domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old.

Glennon allegedly claimed that Portwood had taken a handful of pills after threatening to kill herself during an argument, and then pulled a weapon on her boyfriend while he had their 15-month-old son in his arms.

Arrest documents claim that after Glennon told Portwood that he was going to call the police she threw up the pills and picked up a machete towards him and James.

“I need to do what’s right for James and I need to take the right steps for myself. The future’s unknown. All I know is what I need to do, like, right now, and that is to provide James with a safe, secure happy environment,” Glennon stated following the incident.

“If you could imagine having your whole world and everything that you love flipped upside down in a heartbeat, that’s it. There’s gonna be a lot of healing that needs to be done and repairing between James and I,” Glennon added.

About two weeks after her arrest, Portwood broke her silence on social media by posting a cryptic message about cheating, which had many fans speculating that Glennon may have been unfaithful to her leading up to the altercation.

Glennon later denied the rumors, claiming that the post Portwood had shared had nothing to do with him or their relationship, adding that it hurt that Portwood hadn’t taken to social media to clear up the confusion about her message.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the arrest, Glennon and baby James will no longer be appearing on Teen Mom OG.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the arrest, Glennon and baby James will no longer be appearing on Teen Mom OG.