Chrissy Teigen Shares Photo Of ‘Breakout Star’ Daughter Luna Simone Stephens On Instagram

Teigen took to Instagram to share a photo of her daughter, and fans can't get enough of the 3-year-old.

Model, television host, Twitter personality, and proud mom Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram on Friday to share a photo of 3-year-old daughter Luna, and it looks like the daughter of two famous parents is on track for stardom of her own.

Fans on the Instagram post couldn’t get enough of Luna’s dress, which is cream-colored and had large, bright green flowers on the front.

“Where is her dress from?” one user asked.

“Her dress is so pretty,” another user said, also including an appropriate flower emoji in an apparent attempt to match little Luna’s dress.

According to People, Teigen brought her children and husband singer-songwriter John Legend to the launch of her new Chrissy x Quay sunglasses collection. According to People, the family of four looked perfect as they posed for photos.

Given that little Luna, whose full name is Luna Simone Stephens, is wearing the same dress, it looks like the photo the proud mom posted on Friday was from Thursday night’s event. Luna is also standing behind a large photo of mom, Chrissy, who is wearing a pair of sunglasses, presumably from her collection in the photo.

It seems that Luna stole the show at the sunglasses event, leading her 33-year-old mom to say in the Instagram caption for the photo that Luna was the “breakout star.”

Teigen, who is no stranger to speaking out on social media, has recently helped to lead a movement to boycott Equinox and SoulCycle following reports that Stephen Ross, the chair of the company that owns both fitness businesses, planned to hold a fundraiser for the re-election of President Donald Trump.

According to USA Today, Teigen was part of a group of stars that announced they would be boycotting either Equinox or SoulCycle following the news. Teigen told her 11.4 million Twitter followers that anyone who canceled their Equinox membership should meet the television personality, who has appeared on Lip Sync Battle since it premiered in 2016, at the public library with weights.

Meanwhile, according to USA Today, both Equinox and Soul Cycle attempted to distance themselves from Ross, calling him a “passive investor.”

Luna is the daughter of Teigen and singer-songwriter husband John Legend. The famous pair met during the filming for Legend’s song “Stereo” in 2006. They would marry in 2013 in Italy, according to Martha Stewart Weddings. The couple has two children – daughter Luna and son Miles, who was born last year.

Teigen is no stranger to sharing family photos on social media. Just yesterday Teigen shared a photo on Instagram of her son Miles with his father, who she called “papa Teigen” in the caption for the photo posted Thursday.