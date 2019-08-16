Baby Sussex, Archie Harrison Has Red Hair Like Prince Harry Says A Royal Source

It looks like there is another ginger in the royal family, because sources who claim to have seen Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor say that he is a redhead like his father, Prince Harry.

Express shares an observation from a source who says that Baby Sussex has “tufts of reddish hair,” and that the baby seems happy with “lovely puffy little legs.”

Finding out whether or not the son of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan is a redhead has been a hot topic among royal watchers. There have been very few photos of the baby made public, and several were black and white. Archie Harrison wasn’t born with much hair, so it was difficult to see if the peach fuzz was truly peach-colored, or if it was brunette like his mother.

But now a royal source is clearly saying that the baby is indeed a ginger, though he still doesn’t have much hair.

Jordan Lloyd, of Dynamichrome, an organization specializing in color reconstruction in terms of genetics believes that even if the baby seems to be a redhead now, his hair will continue to darken given the child’s “mixed heritage.”

Red hair is a recessive trait, and so the chance of Archie Harrison being an adult redhead is slim.

When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been asked who Archie Harrison favors, his mother, Meghan Markle said, “We’re still trying to figure that out,” with Prince Harry adding, “Everyone says babies change so much over two weeks.”

In his baby pictures, Prince Harry actually appeared blonde, so it is difficult to tell through photos in the first year.

But if Archie Harrison isn’t an adult ginger, maybe a second Baby Sussex will be, as the duke and duchess are said to be interested in expanding their brood, either with a second pregnancy or adoption.

Jessica O’Reilly of the gambling company, Ladbrokes says that there is interest on a wager about the Sussex family.

“Royal fans would love to see Harry and Meghan extend their brood, and adoption would be a lovely way to do so.”

She adds that bookies say that odds are at 5/1 for the royal couple to adopt a second child. In the past, Prince Harry has said that the couple plan to have two children maximum and said that he believes that the world is already overpopulated.

An insider said that the couple will likely get push back from the old guard in reference to adoption.