Donald Trump Slams The Press For Trying To ‘Crash The Economy’

Donald Trump accused the media on Thursday of trying to “crash the economy” as an attempt to deflect blame for the increasing evidence for an upcoming global economic recession. According to Politico, the president tweeted that the “Fake News Media” was trying to harm his reputation in order to make it more difficult for him to win re-election.

“The Fake News Media is doing everything they can to crash the economy because they think that will be bad for me and my re-election,” the president said in a tweet. “The problem they have is that the economy is way too strong and we will soon be winning big on Trade, and everyone knows that, including China!”

It’s not clear exactly what the president had in mind specifically when he made the claim, nor did he offer up any evidence for his assertion that the press was trying to harm the economy.

The stock market in the U.S. had the biggest decline of 2019 on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunging 800 points in one day. It had a slight rebound on Thursday, but as The Inquisitr previously reported, an inverted yield curve on U.S. Treasury bonds has prompted fears, coupled with the market instability and a shrinking economy in Germany and China, that a recession is looming.

Trump has sought to point the blame for the troubling signs away from him as he intends to run on the strength of the economy for his presidential re-election bid. While the president has focused on a strong jobs market and spending in the country, economists see signs that all may not be well.

On Wednesday, Trump blamed the Federal Reserve for holding back the economy, saying that while the U.S. was “winning” its trade war with China and that prices have dropped for imported goods, the economy was being held back by the Federal Reserve.

“Raised too much & too fast. Now too slow to cut spread is way too much as other countries say THANK YOU to clueless Jay Powell and the Federal Reserve. Germany, and many others, are playing the game! CRAZY INVERTED YIELD CURVE!” he tweeted.

Obama economic adviser Gene Sperling: "The number one economic risk factor in the world is Donald Trump."https://t.co/mSRWpQOiQx — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 15, 2019

Trump frequently attacks the press, often referring to it as “the fake news,” particularly when it produces coverage of him or his supporters that he doesn’t like. He has blamed the press for inciting violence in the country and has said that he would have no trouble being re-elected if not for the negative press coverage of him.