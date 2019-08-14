‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Katie Maloney Addresses Pregnancy Rumors On Instagram

Katie Maloney is reacting to recent rumors.

Katie Maloney is reacting to the latest round of pregnancy rumors.

According to an August 13 report from The Cheat Sheet, the Vanderpump Rules cast member took to her Instagram Stories earlier this week, where she told her fans and followers that she is not currently expecting her first child with husband Tom Schwartz.

In her post, Maloney denied that she is pregnant before pointing out that she has been facing pregnancy rumors for the past four years due to her fluctuating weight.

According to Maloney, she is not pregnant and pregnant women aren't fat. Instead, they are creating a life inside of themselves.

Although Maloney did say that she gained weight, which happens sometimes, that is no reason for people to think that she is expecting. As for the many recent photos that have featured the reality star in baggy clothing, Maloney said she just really likes to wear items that aren’t form-fitting.

“I love big T-shirts, I love big sweatshirts. It’s just like there’s nothing better and there’s not one person that’s going to disagree with me on that. And the only thing I’m hiding under my baggy clothes is a really fire body,” she shared.

As fans well know, Maloney has stunning curves. So, when she’s seen repeatedly in clothing that doesn’t show off her figure, her online audiences have been known to get suspicious.

While Maloney and Schwartz aren’t expecting a child quite yet, fans have long been waiting on the edges of their seats for some baby news. Unfortunately, that news won’t be coming during the series’ upcoming eighth season.

Although Maloney and Schwartz’s family planning will come later, they are currently fresh off their a second wedding, which took place in Las Vegas in July. As fans may have heard, Lance Bass revealed in early July that Maloney and Schwartz’s first wedding, which took place in Northern California in August 2016, was never actually made official due to an error in their paperwork.

“It’s all being filmed for next season of Vanderpump Rules, it’s a huge chunk of Tom and Katie’s storyline,” a source told People magazine last month. “They never had their marriage paperwork properly filled out, so they figured a trip to Las Vegas with their friends would be a great way to fix that.”

Maloney, Schwartz, and their co-stars will return to Bravo TV later this year for Vanderpump Rules Season 8 but a premiere date has not yet been set.