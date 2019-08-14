‘Teen Mom’s’ Jenelle Evans Sends Instagram Into A Meltdown After Sharing This Photo

Former Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans sent her Instagram followers into a meltdown after sharing what is possibly the cutest photo ever on the social media sharing site.

Daughter Ensley was featured in a sweet series of pics showing off a new, pretty blue flowered dress. The little girl, whose parents are Jenelle and David Eason, also sported a cute ponytail accentuated by a bow.

Jenelle showed off her adorable daughter to the world, asking her to show her teeth for the camera, and in the second photo in the series, Ensley shared how she would like to smile for the camera, sending fans into hysterics in the comments section of the post.

“I might not be a fan of you or your spouse that’s no secret lol but your children are all beautiful. She is a little cutie!!” one Instagram user wrote.

“She’s so precious!!! Don’t let these haters in your comments get you down girl none of these ppl actually are involved in your life and only know what they hear off of media!” commented another fan of the former Teen Mom star.

Yet another user praised the reality star regarding her daughter, stating, “She’s a little doll baby! Definitely your twin.”

Jenelle has been under fire for her parenting skills, as has her husband, David Eason. Her children were temporarily taken out of the couple’s custody after it was revealed that Eason reportedly shot the family’s dog, Nugget, after it allegedly bit Ensley. A judge determined that the couple’s actions could potentially put the children at risk, reported People Magazine.

The entertainment news outlet reported that during that time, Ensley and Jace lived with Jenelle’s mother, Barbara, Kaiser was returned to his father, Griffith’s, custody and Eason’s daughter, Maryssa, remained in the custody of her mother, Whitney Johnson.

The reality star regained custody of her children by the July Fourth holiday.

“I am ecstatic to regain custody of my kids back!” said Jenelle in a statement to People Magazine. “Throughout this long process and the final decision, I am excited to be moving forward and continuing to show America I’m a good parent.”

The Inquisitr previously reported that the former star of the MTV series Teen Mom was fired from the show due to the incident regarding David Eason’s alleged actions against the family pet.

Evans is reported to be readying a launch of a new cosmetics line called JE Cosmetics. She continues to stay in the public eye via daily Instagram and Twitter posts about her family and friends.