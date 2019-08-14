A$AP Rocky Found Guilty Of Assault By Swedish Courts, No Additional Jail Time Mandated

Rapper A$AP Rocky was found guilty of assault by Sweedish courts, but no additional jail time was mandated for the “Praise the Lord” singer after he was involved in a fight in Stockholm. Rocky was not required to be in court for his sentencing.

Rocky and two members of his entourage were convicted as guilty and the Stockholm District Court rejected the rapper’s claim that the three men were acting in self-defense reported CNN.

“Based on statements from two witnesses, the court finds that the defendants were not subject to a current or imminent criminal attack,” stated the ruling. “Therefore, they were not in a situation where they were entitled to use violence in self-defense. Nor could they have perceived themselves to be in such a situation.”

It was argued by the trail’s prosecutor, Daniel Suneson, that Rocky, David Rispers and Bladimir Corniel had assaulted a 19-year-old man, and were accused of kicking and beating him while holding a glass bottle, leaving the teen bleeding and in need of medical attention cited the news outlet. After his arrest, Rocky spent a month in a Sweedish detention center reported The New York Times.

The verdict now places Rocky under a conditional sentence, where the rapper will be under probation for two years. He also has to pay $1,300 to the victim “for violation of his integrity and pain and suffering.” The three men also have to pay the victim’s legal fees of $8,400. Four judges determined that the assault was not of such a serious nature that Rocky would need to serve prison time.

Fans of Rocky were devastated when they learned of his incarceration. President Donald Trump even tried to intervene via Twitter in defense of the rapper, asking for Rocky’s release from jail, but the Sweedish Government would not allow outside influences nor the press’ demand for his release, to interfere with their legal proceedings. The Sweedish Government was initially looking to lock up the rapper for six months stated The New York Times.

JUST IN: ASAP Rocky is performing for the first time since being arrested in Sweden RIGHT NOW ????pic.twitter.com/KgwtodWCSH — XXL Magazine (@XXL) August 12, 2019

In his first performance after his release at the Real Street Festival, Rocky said to the audience of the incident, “It was an unfortunate event and I’m just trying to stay blessed” reported XXL Magazine. Rocky performed with Tyler, The Creator, playing “Who Dat Boy,” a single from Tyler’s 2017 album, Flower Boy.

Rocky also stated, “I just want to say, what I experienced it’s crazy,” reported XXL. “I’m so happy to be here y’all don’t even understand. I’m so happy to be here right now. That was a scary, humbling experience, but I’m here right now, God is good.”

After his initial release from jail, Rocky was seen at the Sunday service of Kanye West, where he spent time with the Kardashian family and his ex-girlfriend Kendall Jenner.