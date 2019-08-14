Lamar Odom Opens Up About New Girlfriend Sabrina Parr, Says He’s ‘Definitely Moved On’ From Khloe Kardashian

Lamar Odom is opening up about his relationship with new girlfriend Sabrina Parr and saying that he has “definitely moved on” from his very high-profile relationship with Khloe Kardashian.

The former NBA star recently went public with his new relationship with Parr, a fitness model and sports commentator. This is the first high-profile relationship for Odom since his very public split with Khloe Kardashian, and Lamar said in an interview with Dish Nation that he feels at home with the 32-year-old model.

The relationship comes after what had been quite a rough patch for Odom, who nearly died when he overdosed at a Las Vegas brothel in 2015. Odom said he has since turned his life around and has taken to motivational speaking. Parr said she is there to help him on his rise back up again.

“You have to meet people where they are,” Parr continued. “He was never in a position to be someone’s husband, you know? He was sick, he needed to heal, he needed to grieve. He experienced a lot of losses. And he never had time to go through that.”

As a report from People magazine noted, there is still plenty of attention on the relationship that Lamar couldn’t make work, his four-year marriage with Khloe Kardashian. As the report noted, they married in 2009, just one month after they had met. During the course of their marriage and for many years afterward, all of their ups and downs were splashed across celebrity news outlets and social media.

As Lamar said recently, that relationship is now in the past.

“I’ve definitely moved on,” Odom said.

Lamar Odom has been gushing about his new girlfriend in a series of interviews and social media posts. On Friday, he took to Instagram to share a picture of himself lifting up Parr as the two took a hike. The photo showed the two sharing a kiss, with Lamar writing in the caption that he “never thought” he would feel that way again.

Loading...

But there are also some who have questioned whether the new relationship is as real as Lamar Odom is making it appear. As People magazine noted, some reports have claimed that the relationship is a fraud, and that there is actually nothing romantic going on between Lamar and Sabrina. While there is not an indication that the relationship is fake, it certainly has been a boon to Lamar Odom, with near-daily coverage in celebrity news outlets.