Loni Love Admits She Wants Tamar Braxton Back On ‘The Real’

Loni wants Tamar back three years after she was famously fired from the show and began feuding with her co-hosts.

Loni Love is hoping to see Tamar Braxton back on The Real. After the singer and Braxton Family Values star infamously left the daytime talk show in 2016 while surrounded by a whole lot of drama, Loni is now admitting that she’d like to see her former co-host return – but only as a guest.

The comedian made the confession on Twitter on August 12 as she listed a number of people she’d like to see on Season 6 of the series, which is set to debut on September 16.

Sharing a link to OK! Magazine as the outlet gave fans a first look at new promotional photos of Loni, Jeannie Mai, Tamera Mowry-Housley and Adrienne Bailon, she wrote on the social media site, “Who would you like to see as guests for Season 6?..just a few to start.”

She then listed a number of different people she’d like to have as guests on the show, which included Tamar and other stars such as Empire‘s Jussie Smollett, Miley Cyrus and Lil Nas X.

As fans will remember, there was a whole lot of controversy surrounding Braxton’s now-infamous exit from the show three years ago after she appeared on two seasons of the series.

As The Inquisitr reported at the time, after Tamar was let go from the show, her friendship with her former co-hosts quickly broke down, which inspired some mixed responses from Love’s followers.

In one particularly scathing social media post, the star accused the group of lying about her exit from the show and even hinted that they may have had something to do with her departure as she dished on what she claimed were some of the biggest lies she’d heard.

The group has repeatedly denied knowing about her leaving the show beforehand and having anything do with the decision for her to be let go.

Shortly after she left, The Inquisitr also reported that the reality star seemingly referred to the ladies as being “phony b****es” in another social media post and also broke down over the incident during an extremely emotional scene on Braxton Family Values.

However, she’s since claimed that all is good between herself, Adrienne, Loni, Jeannie and Tamera, with Tamar even apologizing to the stars for all the drama that spilled over after she left.

As reported by People back in June, she asked The Real co-hosts to forgive her for the past animosity in a video posted to her Instagram account.

“When all u know and felt is hurt. You hurt. Self inflicted and to others are included,” Braxton said. “From my sisters, the ladies of the real, Iyanla, old and new Friends and whomever else I’ve EVER hurt, from being hurt. Please forgive me.”

She also thanked her boyfriend, David Adefeso, for getting her on a better path. While on The Real, the Braxton Family Values star was married to Vince Herbert, though they divorced in 2017 after almost a decade of marriage.

As for Love, The Inquisitr reported that she previously claimed in November 2016 that Braxton was “always welcome” back on the show despite their nasty feud, though it’s not clear if she’ll ever return.