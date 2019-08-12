Tuesday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Chelsea Gets Stunning News

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, August 13 bring a day filled with lies and misdirection from Victoria, and Adam eventually catches her. Plus, Chelsea uncovers Anita’s big scam, and Lola declines to allow her father to come to her wedding.

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) defends Nick (Joshua Morrow), according to SheKnows Soaps. She does not want Adam (Mark Grossman) near Christian, and Victoria also wants Nick to retain custody of her nephew. For now, Victoria is playing dirty with the visitation. She continues to make up excuses for why Adam cannot see Christian.

Ultimately, Victoria gets caught lying, though, when she takes Christian to Chancellor Park after telling Adam he was too sick to visit. Not surprisingly, Adam shows up and sees what his sister is doing. When Christian briefly goes missing, Adam is the one who finds him. However, Nick steps in, and he takes Christian away while Adam tells the little boy they’ll see each other soon.

Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) learns that Anita (Catherine Bach) scammed some money in yet another con. It seems that Chelsea’s late husband had some questionable, off-the-books business practices, and Anita took advantage of some of that. Chelsea just wants her mother to leave Genoa City. Before she goes, Anita sends Daryl (Gordon Thomson) with suitcases full of cash to try to appease Chelsea. When Chelsea gets Calvin’s real will, she ends up sending one of the bags with Daryl for him and Anita. Still, though, Chelsea remains adamant that she does not want to involve herself in any type of cons. Chelsea is through living that type of lifestyle.

Finally, Lola (Sasha Calle) avoids an invitation. Her dad, Adrian, sends her a letter with some bombshell news. Celeste (Eva LaRue) decides not to reunite with Adrian, and both Lola and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) are relieved to know that their mother decides not to get back together with their father. However, Lola still worries about shutting him out. Lola wants Celeste to return for the wedding, and according to The Inquisitr, Jack (Peter Bergman) is on a mission to get her back to Genoa City in time.

Even more than worrying about her parents, though, Lola finds herself getting a case of cold feet. Lola finds herself baking up a storm out of nervousness over her upcoming wedding. While she’s confident in all of Kyle’s (Michael Mealor) planning, she’s still stressed out about the big day.