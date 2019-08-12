‘Big Brother 21’ Spoilers: The Week 7 Power Of Veto Ceremony Is Held And An Eviction Plan Seems Set

Big Brother spoilers reveal the latest developments from the house and the nominations for Week 7 are now set. The Power of Veto ceremony was held Monday afternoon and the results suggest that some players and plenty of fans will be disappointed by the result.

Tommy Bracco is the Head of Household for Week 7 and he decided to nominate Kathryn Dunn and Cliff Hogg. The “America’s Field Trip” competition took place ahead of those nominations and the results meant that Christie Murphy would be a third nominee.

The Power of Veto competition was held over the weekend and as The Inquisitr revealed, Tommy won. He immediately decided that he would take Christie off the block and Big Brother spoilers indicate that nothing from the “America’s Field Trip” punishment prevented him from doing that.

According to Big Brother Network, Tommy indeed used the POV to pull Christie to safety. No replacement nominee was required in this case, so that means that Cliff and Kat are the Week 7 nominees.

Things could certainly shift before Thursday’s live vote, but at this point, Tommy seems to want Kat evicted. There has already been some banter among various houseguests about aiming for Cliff instead, but either way, the “Cliff’s Angels” alliance will take a big hit this week.

Ahead of the POV ceremony, there was talk among some of the safe houseguests about how to shore up their alliances. Twitter spoiler account @BB_Updates notes that Christie and Nick Maccarone talked about how big a threat Cliff is if he gets to the Final 2.

In addition, Big Brother spoilers from the feeds detail that Nick and Analyse talked about keeping Cliff and Nicole Anthony for now. In this theoretical elimination order, they would then aim to have the two of them plus Tommy and Christie as the Final 4.

Kat hasn’t given up trying to find a way to stay, although it seems she knows she’s got her work cut out for her. Big Brother spoilers note that Kat was talking to Christie Sunday night about targeting Jackson and Holly. While Christie seemed to be playing along with that line of thought, at this point, it looks like Cliff has the edge at this point in terms of avoiding eviction.

While Tommy is currently leaning toward wanting to see Kat gone over Cliff, it doesn’t sound as if he’s necessarily absolutely set on this. It seems possible that he could be persuaded to push the other way and numerous houseguests are running through scenarios to try to figure out what is best for their personal game.

Stay tuned for additional Big Brother 21 spoilers as the week moves forward. Will it be Kathryn Dunn or Cliff Hogg headed to the jury house next? Last week Cliff’s Angels had the edge over the imploding Six Shooters, but things have already taken a turn again and there could be additional shake-ups on the way.