Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Are Reportedly Fighting Over Co-Parenting Their Pets

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth were married for eight months before announcing their shocking split, and while they may not have all the challenges of splitting their lives apart that people who have been married decades experience, they do have one serious challenge: figuring out who gets custody of their family. Apparently, negotiations aren’t going well.

According to Radar Online, the couple is reportedly battling over their eight dogs, four cats and a pig. The plan was for Miley and Liam to co-parent their brood, but a source close to the couple says that’s just not happening.

Tani and Dora, two of their dogs, were apparently adopted by Liam.

“Miley thinks these animals are all hers, but Liam also adopted two of the dogs on his own,” a source revealed.

But despite that, Miley doesn’t think that the dogs should be forced to live apart as the couple goes their separate ways.

“Miley wants to raise them together,” the insider added. “She doesn’t think it would be okay to separate them.”

The source also said that the pets are Miley’s main concern.

“She seems to be more concerned about the pets than Liam right now,” they said.

The singer believes that the couple can co-parent their family, but the source says “everyone knows that’s not possible.”

Last week, the 26-year-old shocked fans when it was announced that she and her husband were splitting. The two had only been married for eight months after getting hitched in a Tennessee wedding, though they had dated on and off for nearly a decade. A rep for Miley confirmed the news, saying that the couple had agreed to separate.

“Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers,” the rep said. “They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

It doesn’t look like she is letting her personal drama get in the way of creating new music, however. As People reported, it seemed that the singer was back in the studio when she posted an image of herself wearing headphones and standing next to a microphone on social media.

The pop star sent tongues wagging when she was spotted kissing Brody Jenner’s ex, Kaitlynn Carter, on a yacht during an Italian vacation, as The Inquisitr reported.